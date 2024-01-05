Leo golden retriever: GoFundMe raises over $24,000 as Coast Guard rescues dog that plunged over 300-foot Oregon cliff 

The U.S. Coast Guard managed to rescue a golden retriever named Leo by airlift on New Year’s Day after the dog plunged more than 300 feet over a sharp cliff at the Ecola State Park in Oregon. This comes after he sadly toppled over a ledge onto the rocky shores of Cannon Beach. A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help the canine recover.

On X (formerly Twitter), the American Coast Guard revealed they had performed a rescue operation for the golden retriever. They wrote online:

“The rescue swimmer was deployed and moved the dog into the hoisting basket. The helicopter landed in a parking lot at 4:15 pm to reunite the dog with its owners.”

The three-year-old pup showed no movement as his rescuer swam to the shore to bring him to safety. Leo was eventually greeted with a warm blanket and countless embraces from family members and personnel.

Although the golden retriever was brought to safety, he sadly suffered from numerous medical issues, including a collapsed lung, pulmonary contusions, several lacerations and bruises, and a broken jaw and tooth.

GoFundMe raises over $24,000 to cover the golden retriever’s medical expenses

On January 3, 2024, a GoFundMe fundraiser titled ‘Help Fund Leo’s Emergency Vet Expenses’ was created for the dog owners.

It was revealed that the golden retriever was taken to Beaverton’s Tanasbourne Veterinary Emergency after he had sustained multiple injuries and was in pain. After going through several tests, Leo was administered pain medicine and was also provided with IV therapy. The GoFundMe added:

“Leo will be seeing a canine dentist who will remove the broken tooth and place a wire or plate through the three fractures in his jaw. We don’t yet know how long it will take for his jaw to mend. Leo will be staying a second night in the hospital"

Speaking about the beloved dog, the fundraiser creator revealed that he loved to go to the park, play fetch and play “Chuck-it.” They also said:

“His party trick is to wait patiently with a ball on his nose until Mom or Dad says “okay!” He’s got the best disposition of any dog we’ve known. Leo is big brother to Remy and can’t wait to feel better so he can go on walks and play with Remy [the family’s second dog].”

The fundraiser revealed that all the donations would directly go into covering Leo’s medical expenses. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had reportedly surpassed its goal by raising $24,832.

Several netizens took to the GoFundMe page to share their support as well. A few heartfelt messages read:

Netizens extend support as Leo receives treatment for injuries (Image via GoFundMe)

According to The Post, dogs are required to be leashed at all times at the state park. Following the incident, the Cannon Beach Fire Rescue issued a warning about the same.