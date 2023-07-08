Elliott Palmer petition amasses over 16,590 signatures after cop fatally shoots retriever

On Sunday, July 2, Elliott Palmer, a Lorain Police Officer, fatally shot a harmless Labrador retriever as she ran towards him. The 3-year-old dog, Dixie, was shot four times before she collapsed on the sidewalk. Palmer claimed that he shot the dog in self-defense, but Dixie's owner Tammie Kerns and the citizens of Lorain expressed their outrage at the cop's actions and called for justice.

Amidst the outrage regarding the incident, bodycam footage of Dixie being shot by the officer was released by the Loraine Police Department. The footage went viral, making even more people upset at the cop's actions.

On Friday, July 7, a rally was held outside the Lorain Police Department, demanding 'Justice for Dixie'. A Justice for Dixie petition to relieve the cop of his duties had amassed over 16,590 signatures at the time of writing this article.

In the footage released by the Lorain Police Department, Elliott Palmer was seen standing in a neighborhood near the intersection of Oberlin Avenue and West 8th Street. He had reportedly asked people to round up their dogs who were running freely.

As Tammie Kerns' daughter was rounding up the dogs, a dog could be seen approaching the officer, who raises his hand in what looked like an attempt to pet it. However, the dog is then seen turning back and running away. Dixie then came running towards Palmer, but this time the cop backed up, and shot Dixie thrice.

The dog ran away from him onto the road before her hind legs gave out. She then proceeded to drag herself using her front legs to the sidewalk, where she lay in pain. Tammie Kerns could subsequently be heard crying and shouting at the officer.

When Tammie asked the officer why he did it as the dog was harmless, Elliott Palmer responded by saying that the dog charged him. The officer then requested backup as fellow residents came out to the streets following the commotion. Dixie died from her injuries. Video footage of the incident was also posted online.

Elliott Palmer continued to shoot Dixie even after she collapsed

The incident sparked public outrage. Citizens of Lorain and Dixie's family called for Justice to be served. A Move On page was created by Lisa Marie Hughes, to garner signatures to bring 'Justice to Dixie'.

The petition, which had amassed 16,985 signatures at the time of writing, called for the "immediate removal" of Elliott Palmer for the shooting of Dixie. Lisa Maire Hughes alleged that the officer himself had called the dog, only for it to be shot multiple times. She wrote in the petition:

"The dog was not aggressive nor was she doing anything to warrant such a horrendous act of violence."

She added:

"This is not the type of policing our city needs nor wants. We demand answers and resolution and justice for Dixie and her family."

Dixie's Move On page

Tammie Kerns claimed that the dog was not running towards the officer, but was just running away. She told WKYCA:

"After she was shot one time in the street, he should have just let it go and let us get the dog and take her where she needed to be treated. But he didn't do that. She was crawling — useless, helpless — in the street. He continued shooting her."

Tammie told the outlet that she was about to sue Elliott Palmer and wanted him to lose his job:

"He should go to jail. He should rot. I don't want him to shoot somebody else. He needs to be off the streets. There were innocent bystanders nearby."

A GoFundMe was also organized by Wilber Kerns, Tammie's husband for supporting 'Justice for Dixie' and for securing good resources for the therapy of his wife and daughter, who had to witness the incident live. The GoFundMe also stated that the funds could also be used for an attorney.

Lorain citizens call for Palmer's badge to be taken away

Following the release of the bodycam footage, a rally was held on Friday, outside the Lorain Police Department. During the rally, Jacob Morris, a lieutenant in the department, came forward to offer his his condolences to the Kerns family.

"Regardless of the situation, they’re dealing with the loss of a family member. It hurts to even say that we were involved in that, but with that being said we can offer our condolences – and we certainly, certainly do," Jacob Morris said.

He added:

"I’ve spoken to the family and trying to be a resource for them as the investigative process rolls out.”

Lorain Police also released a statement on Monday, July 3, stating that the department's Office of Professional Standards was investigating the incident and that the details were confidential.

Hours after the rally, WKYC confirmed that Palmer was placed on administrative leave.

The Loraine Police Department Statement Regarding the Elliott Palmer Incident

Elliott Palmer's report of the incident, obtained by The Chronicle, stated that the officer had noticed five large yellow dogs running across a neighbourhood, while on patrol.

The officer reported that one dog was swerving and trying to bite other dogs. He also claimed to see a woman with a cut on her arm as she held the dog. He wrote that a dog that was nearly bitten charged him and he shot it, out of fear for his life.

However, Wilber Kerns put out a Facebook post on July 4, clarifying that it was his daughter who was trying to control the dogs and her hands showed no signs of the bite marks or wounds claimed by Elliott Palmer.

