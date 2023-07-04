What happened at Tinley Park? Water park's drowning case prompts closure

Tragedy struck Illinois' White Water Canyon water park at Tinley Park on Friday, June 30, when 5-year-old Hazel Gonzalez drowned in a pool. The kid, who is reported to have arrived with three adults, was found unresponsive in the pool shortly before 4 pm.

A GoFundMe was set up for the funeral arrangements of the 5-year-old. Hazel had just graduated pre-kindergarten.

The water park, owned and operated by the Tinley Park District, closed early on Friday and remained closed the following Saturday. However, on Sunday, July 2, the park put out a Facebook post stating that it will reopen at 11:30 am for members and half an hour later for the general public.

The post also urged visitors to check the Rainout Line on the official website for further updates.

However, the Rainout Line on White Water Canyon's official website revealed that the park was closed on Sunday, July 2.

Tinley Park employees and paramedics tried reviving the girl

As reported by CBS News, the 5-year-old arrived at the park on Friday along with three adults. It is not known how she ended up underwater. At 3:53, the Fire Department was contacted regarding a full cardiac arrest at the water park.

According to a statement made by Tinley Park Fire Chief Steve Klotz to CBS 2, it was a few local park district employees who pulled the unresponsive girl out of the water. Emergency services were contacted and CPR and other life-saving measures were immediately performed at the scene by lifeguards and paramedics. An automated external defibrillator was also used to try and revive her.

The girl was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, where she was pronounced dead at 5:12 pm, according to a Facebook update by the Will County Coroner's Office. The office also stated that an autopsy was to be performed on Saturday. The official cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The Tinley Park, Park District, which manages the White Water Canyon water park, put out a tweet on July 1, extending its "heartfelt condolences" to the family dealing with the loss of the child.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the tweet read.

5-year-old Hazel was taken to the water park to celebrate her pre-kindergarten graduation

Megan Bagardo, the mother and single parent of 5-year-old Hazel Gonzalez, who lost her life at the water park, shared a Facebook post of the GoFundMe page set up for her daughter.

"Never thought I would be doing this. I love you babygirl always in my heart. Gone to [sic] soon," she wrote in the caption.

Hazel's GoFundMe had amassed over $15,538 from 205 donations, at the time of writing. The GoFundMe was set up with a goal of $20,000. The fundraiser was organized to help the single mother and her four other children with funeral costs.

Miguel Rivera, a close friend of Megan set up the fundraiser on her behalf. The GoFundMe description revealed that Hazel had just graduated pre-kindergarten and that she was taken to the park to celebrate this achievement:

"Unfortunately on June 30, 2023 which started as wonderful day which little Hazel Gonzalez had just graduated Pre-K. As a celebration event she was taken lunch and then to White Water Canyon water park in Tinley Park to give her the most day possible."

Miguel added:

"But things turned tragic and ended up with Hazel drowning there and passing away."

He concluded by stating that Hazel would never be forgotten as she was a beautiful child full of life. She was also described as being well-advanced for her age.

