“Am I going to jail?”: Newly released viral video shows Marissa Cloutier aka DigitalPrincxss arrest in 2021

A recently released Marissa Cloutier, aka Digitalprincxss arrest video, went viral on Youtube as the Bodycam footage captured the moment the TikToker was taken into custody for child neglect. The incident occurred after her son was found wandering outside after being left alone in 2021. In the video, the TikToker can be heard asking the police officer, “Am I going to jail, Ma’am?”

In August 2021, TikTok star Digitalprincxss was arrested after her child was found wandering around outside by a neighbor, who called law enforcement. Upon arrival, police found that the child had been left alone by his mother, Marissa Cloutier. She was subsequently arrested on child neglect charges.

tori 🍓 @br0bitch (1) marissa cloutier was arrested and charged with child neglect. i posted a tiktok just saying that i was looking through recent arrests in my county and provided a screenshot of her mugshot. (1) marissa cloutier was arrested and charged with child neglect. i posted a tiktok just saying that i was looking through recent arrests in my county and provided a screenshot of her mugshot. https://t.co/4dCNYgcAj5

As the mugshot of the TikToker went viral, netizens tried to cancel the digital influencer over endangering her child’s life. Shortly after, Cloutier drew backlash after addressing the incident on her OnlyFans account, which was only accessible to her fans behind a paywall.

However, it should be noted, that before capitalizing on the incident, she took to TikTok to respond to the online chatter regarding the arrest stating, “They are very much out of context and very much untrue,” adding, “Please do not believe everything that you would read on the internet."

Marissa Cloutier, aka Digitalprincxss arrest video viewed over a million times

Nearly two years after the incident, Marissa Cloutier, aka Digitalprincxss arrest video has surfaced online, amassing more than a million views. The footage uploaded by EWU Bodycam on YouTube on Friday, July 7, 2023, showed a police officer talking to a neighbor, who found Marissa Cloutier, aka DigitalPrincxss son wandering around the neighborhood.

In the Digitalprincxss arrest video, the police officer can be heard asking the neighbor to hold onto the child while they wait for other officers to arrive at the scene. The cop was seemingly concerned about discovering a crime scene inside the home Cloutier’s son had wandered out of. The officer says:

“We’re gonna clear the house to make sure..” while the man interjects “There might be someone home.”

The neighbors then inform the officers that Cloutier had moved into the neighborhood a month ago. Shortly after sweeping the house for signs of intruders and the parent, the officers were heard asking a man briefly identified as a realtor for a phone number to contact Cloutier.

The Tiktoker then supposedly called her mom, who arrived at the scene. The TikToker’s mom can be seen talking to the officer, who informs her the child was left unattended. After hearing her grandson was found wandering the streets, the Cloutier's stunned mom responds:

“I’m shocked that she did that. I can’t believe it. Where’s her nanny? I don’t know where the nanny is. I can’t believe she made that decision. That’s so not her.”

In the Digitalprincxss arrest video, the Tiktoker claimed she left her child alone to get some laundry detergent

al @animetxtties and blocking everyone that says anything about the situation Lol ok Marrissa🤡 what else can you say about leaving ur child home alone and neighbors that don’t even know you finding him outside CRYING? Then trying to lie about itand blocking everyone that says anything about the situation Lol ok Marrissa🤡 what else can you say about leaving ur child home alone and neighbors that don’t even know you finding him outside CRYING? Then trying to lie about it 😩 and blocking everyone that says anything about the situation https://t.co/dXOEahsuoz

The police then ask the child’s grandmother to take him for the night as they might have to arrest her daughter. Shortly after, the footage shows officers escorting Marissa Cloutier, aka Digitalprincxss out of her home.

Cloutier was seen complying with the officer's demands as she inquired:

“Am I going to Jail, Ma’am?"

The officer responds by saying:

“Don't know that yet..that’s why the detectives are out here.”

While interviewing Cloutier the TikToker alleged that she left her son alone as she had run out of laundry detergent. She explained that she was at the supermarket to get some soap supply. However, Cloutier reportedly failed to provide a receipt for the purchase. Police also found laundry detergent at her home disproving her claims.

Shortly after, the investigators decided to arrest Cloutier, who was allowed to bid goodbye to her son. The Digitalprincxss arrest video then shows Cloutier being handcuffed by officers, who then escort her inside a waiting police vehicle. The Charges against the TikToker have since been dropped.

Poll : 0 votes