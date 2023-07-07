Who is Estevan Reyes? Clovis High School teacher arrested for exploiting a minor

Estevan Reyes, a 32-year-old Clovis High School teacher, was arrested on Thursday, July 6 2023, on allegations of exploiting a minor. Reyes, who was employed as a counselor in Clovis High School, is accused of s*xually abusing a minor.

Officials have not provided further details on the case, including the age and gender of the victim. It was also unclear if the minor was a student at Clovis High School.

However, Clovis Police Department said that Estevan Reyes faces multiple charges and counts, including oral s*x and unlawful intercourse with an underage victim. In a statement on Facebook Clovis Police Department said:

“Clovis High School Employee Arrested for S*x with a Minor. Clovis Police today arrested Estevan Reyes, (32) of Fresno on several counts of Unlawful Intercourse and Oral Copulation with a minor.”

The Clovis Police Department said that the Clovis High School counselor had been placed on administrative leave as they continue to investigate the case that involves a single victim.

“Clovis Police detectives are working with the Clovis Unified School District to investigate this case involving incidents with a single individual victim.”

Estevan Reyes has been a counselor at Clovis High School since July 2022

As per law enforcement officials, Estevan Reyes from Fresno, California, has been a counselor with Clovis Unified School District since May 2016. Reyes was reportedly hired as a counselor at Clovis High School in July 2022.

A Linkedin page that appeared to belong to the suspect showed that Reyes was employed as a school counselor at McLane High School in Fresno before joining the Clovis Unified School District.

This isn't the first time a Clovis High School teacher was busted for having inappropriate relations with a minor. Last year, Clovis High School teacher Amanda Hubble was arrested after getting s*xually involved with one of her 17-year-old students.

Hubble was exposed after the student was caught sneaking home following an encounter with the teacher. The 17-year-old was reportedly confronted by his father, who then learned that his son was involved with his high school teacher.

Investigators said that the boy described at least two encounters with Hubble. One of the liaisons reportedly occurred in Hubble's car in November 2021 and another transpired at her home two days before the arrest. At the time, Legal analyst Tony Capozzi told ABC News:

"Here's a school teacher who, really, it's forbidden to do what she did. He is 17 years old, close to being an adult, but he's not an adult. She should've known better. There's no question about that."

Hubble, who pleaded not guilty to four felony s*x charges, was dismissed from the Clovis School District following her arrest. Her teaching credential was also suspended over the misconduct.

