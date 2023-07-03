"This guy was really a menace": Hunter Biden driving at 172 mph while smoking crack photos go viral, spark outrage 

Hunter Biden’s turbulent past has again come back to haunt him as seemingly scandalous photos of Joe Biden's son began circulating online sparking massive outrage among netizens.

The Daily Mail recently obtained photos of President Joe Biden's son racing down a highway outside Las Vegas in his Porsche 911 at a speed of 172 mph. Another Image captured by Biden showed a pipe used for smoking crack while he was speeding down a residential area in Virginia.

The picture was part of 10,000 images recovered from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. The images were made available to the public through a website that was launched by Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump aide last month. Ziegler is the head of the Marcopolo non-profit and the group credited for uploading the photos on the website BidenLaptopMedia.com.

Matt Wallace @MattWallace888 BREAKING NEWS: Hunter Biden Exposed Recording Himself Driving 175 MPH While Smoking Crack BREAKING NEWS: Hunter Biden Exposed Recording Himself Driving 175 MPH While Smoking Crack https://t.co/x9TYls6j1d

The publication revealed that Biden filmed himself driving at alarmingly dangerous speed on August 1, 2018, while traveling to Las Vegas for a rendezvous with prostitutes. The other image that showed Biden holding a crack pipe was reportedly captured in June 2018 while he was driving through a residential area in Arlington, Virginia, at a speed of 35mph.

It should be noted that Biden has been candid about his sordid past, including issues with substance abuse in his memoir published in 2021. However, the emergence of photos documenting his illicit escapades has drawn criticism from netizens prompting one user to comment:

Netizens react as Hunter Biden is pictured with drugs while speeding down the highway

Dollar Dog Town Resident @ProcessCmplt76 Here is Hunter Biden smoking crack on video. Here is Hunter Biden smoking crack on video. https://t.co/yxgTVxslnY

A recent Daily Mail article widely reported the pictures and text messages found on Hunter Biden's laptop that showed him corresponding with prostitutes. Biden allegedly invited them to join him in his Las Vegas hotel hot tub in August 2018 when he filmed himself speeding through the highway.

One of the texts, sent by a worker, read:

"I don't have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit. But I don't have any money to buy one so then I'm just going to have to be n*ked right?"

Zobiety @zobiety @MattWallace888 His father being president got him thinking he owns the US @MattWallace888 His father being president got him thinking he owns the US

While Biden has admitted his past transgressions and has maintained he has turned over a new leaf, netizens did not appear to be in a forgiving mood. Several of them took to social media and tore into President Joe Biden and his son. One user said:

“His father being president got him thinking he owns the US.”

Another added:

“It’s old news but still valid. We all know how much of a degenerate he & his father is at this point.”

Others echoed a similar sentiment:

Bruno @BrunoPresents @MattWallace888 This dude must have had a terrible father... anyone know him? Wanna keep em away from my kids. Terrible influence. @MattWallace888 This dude must have had a terrible father... anyone know him? Wanna keep em away from my kids. Terrible influence. 😲

JustinMaysWriter @JMaysWriter @BrunoPresents @MattWallace888 He does have a terrible father and his happens to be president @BrunoPresents @MattWallace888 He does have a terrible father and his happens to be president

Justin 🇺🇲 RFK 2024 @JStahl83 @MattWallace888 If I did the same and you know the cops be all over me and the local media will put in the spotlight @MattWallace888 If I did the same and you know the cops be all over me and the local media will put in the spotlight

FudgeWilde @Fudgewilde @MattWallace888 Crazy how this guy doesn’t get in trouble @MattWallace888 Crazy how this guy doesn’t get in trouble

AJH @1_2_question @MattWallace888 Wow…. Every time I think we’ve seen it all with the Biden’s, they up the bar and top the last scandal. Well done. @MattWallace888 Wow…. Every time I think we’ve seen it all with the Biden’s, they up the bar and top the last scandal. Well done.

😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 @aintscarylarry Hunter Biden: Smoked crack and drove at 172 MPH once allegedly. Don Jr: Snorts 172 LPM (lines per minute) of cocaine and does 172 AQPS (air quotes per second) every day, and that’s just before breakfast. Hunter Biden: Smoked crack and drove at 172 MPH once allegedly. Don Jr: Snorts 172 LPM (lines per minute) of cocaine and does 172 AQPS (air quotes per second) every day, and that’s just before breakfast. https://t.co/n1NPYj06rU

The recent scandal comes in the wake of prosecutors recommending probation to Hunter Biden after he pleaded guilty to two tax misdemeanors. The deal also included prosecutors resolving a 2018 weapons possession charge while under the influence of drugs.

The plea concluded a years-long investigation into President Joe Biden’s son. The investigation was launched after Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was found and turned over to the opposing party, who began combing through its contents to find any proof that would implicate the first family for corruption.

Poll : 0 votes