Fact Check: Did Ja Morant and Hunter Biden visit a strip club together? Viral article debunked

An article by the National Review is going viral telling readers that Ja Morant and Hunter Biden were seen together in a strip club. This article will prove if the story about the NBA superstar and the second son of United States President Joe Biden is real or not.

According to Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the National Review, Morant and Biden entered Pandora's Gentleman's Club and Fine Dining in Atlanta. The duo allegedly spent several hours inside brandishing their guns and having a great time together.

A security guard for the establishment told Lowry that Morant and Biden paraded guns inside the strip club. He said:

"At one point, Hunter was standing up half naked with two guns pointed at the ceiling like Yosemite Sam and Ja pretended to fire one of his guns at him and blow the smoke from the barrel afterward. It wasn’t exactly a seminar in gun safety."

Rich Lowry @RichLowry Strippers ‘Stunned’ after Wild Joint Visit by Hunter Biden and Ja Morant nationalreview.com/2023/06/stripp… Strippers ‘Stunned’ after Wild Joint Visit by Hunter Biden and Ja Morant nationalreview.com/2023/06/stripp…

However, readers of the article should not believe anything about it since it's clearly a satire piece. The name of the establishment is fake since having fine dining inside a strip club won't pass any health code regulations.

Statements from the entire article are so ridiculous and hilarious at the same time. With all the things that have happened with Ja Morant and Hunter Biden, it's not smart for them to be in the headlines again for the same reason they were in trouble in the first place.

Morant was suspended for 25 games by the NBA for brandishing gun on Instagram Live for a second time in less than three months. On the other hand, Biden recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax crimes and illegally carrying a gun while being a drug user.

It's not the first time Rich Lowry wrote something like this. Lowry penned an article about a Toronto Blue Jays named Brady Deeker, who was called up by the team. Deeker, who Lowry described as a non-binary athlete, is not a real player. Lowry was taking a shot at the Blue Jays and their issues with pitcher Anthony Bass that made headlines last month.

Ja Morant to serve 25-game suspension at the start of next season

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA announced earlier this month that Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season. Morant showed off a gun in an Instagram Live last month, which was the second time in less than three months. He was already suspended for eight games back in March for doing the same thing inside a strip club in Colorado.

Morant and the NBA Players Association are expected to file an appeal in hopes of reducing the punishment. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar and his camp are adamant that the gun used in the video was not real.

