What happened to Sgt Heather Glenn? Funeral services announced for Tell City police officer

47-year-old Sgt. Heather Glenn was allegedly shot to death by Sean Hubert, 34, on Monday, July 3, 2023. Glenn was expected to arrest a suspect in an alleged domestic dispute. According to the authorities, Sean Hubert was also shot in the altercation with the cops and eventually died. Police Chief Derrick Lawalin described Heather Glenn’s death to be a “tremendous loss.”

Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed the details of the alleged domestic dispute involving Sean Hubert. Indiana State Police spokesperson, Sgt. John Davis confirmed that the fatal shooting took place at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The entire chain of events began on July 2 after an unidentified female was involved in what cops described as a "domestic dispute" in loose terms. She then made her way to the Perry County Hospital, where, as per Law & Crime, she reportedly spoke to Heather Glenn, who then left the hospital in search of Sean.

On July 3, the female allegedly told the hospital authorities that the suspect was coming for her. The tragic shooting took place when Tell City officers, Perry County deputies, and Cannelton police responded to the site.

How did Heather Glenn get shot?

Despite being requested, the suspect refused to comply with Heather Glenn. She tried using an electronically controlled weapon but was not successful in doing so. A brief struggle took place between the two, shortly after which the suspect pulled out his firearm and ended up shooting Glenn.

In retaliation, Tell City Police Department as well as Cannelton Police Department opened fire and shot Sean Hubert.

The deceased officer was escorted by the Tell City Police Department and several other agencies from the Perry County Coroner’s Office to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home on Wednesday.

As per 14 News, Glenn's obituary shows that her funeral will be held on Monday, July 10, at the Tell City High School Auditorium, followed by the burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

The obituary also mentioned:

"Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, and from 9:00 am until service time on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Tell City Auxiliary Gym."

Sgt. Heather Glenn’s colleagues also announced that her vehicle has been put on displace at Tell City’s City Hall at 700 Main Street for the public to offer flowers, gifts, or to pay respects to the officer in the next few days.

Glenn's colleagues open up about her following her demise

FBI @FBI The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Heather Glenn. She served with the Tell City Police Department in Indiana for 20 years. The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Heather Glenn. She served with the Tell City Police Department in Indiana for 20 years. https://t.co/mpSiEHbTvN

Speaking about Heather Glenn, Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said the department is "heartbroken":

“We’ve lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn is...she’s a cornerstone of our department. We are extremely heartbroken.”

Cops further added,

“Sergeant Glenn was a well-respected officer and pillar in her community. Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin advised Sergeant Glenn was a good friend to everyone and will be sadly missed, but not forgotten.”

The deceased officer’s colleagues continued:

“We want to thank our incredible community for their support today as we grieve the line-of-duty death of Sergeant Heather Glenn.”

According to Coroner Warren Taylor, who claimed to have known the victim personally said that she was a kind woman. He further revealed that they would often share stories with each other, adding that her demise "kind of hits home."

