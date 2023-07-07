Fact Check: Is Disney opening a pediatric transgender clinic in 2023? Viral claim debunked

Social media users were left shocked after many discovered a video posted by YouTuber Mark Dice on June 28, 2023, where the creator claimed that Disney would be opening a few pediatric transgender clinics in 2023. In the video, Mark showed a clip from the Oceanside City Council Meeting on June 21, 2023, where a few people can be seen talking about the company's plans to open the clinic in the summer months of 2023.

As the video went viral, similar posts were also seen across Facebook and other social media platforms. Many people were outraged by the news, and a few claimed they would never go to Disney World after these clinics opened.

Social media users reacted to YouTuber's claims about the popular company opening their own transgender clinic in 2023. (Image via Facebook)

While the company has made no such official announcement, it should also be noted that the person in Mark’s video is not Bergman. In fact, the claims being made in the video are satirical. Mark himself has mentioned the same in the disclaimer section of his video:

Hence, the claims made through the video are false, and Disney is not planning to open any pediatric transgender clinic in 2023.

Social media users react to the fake video about Disney’s plan to launch a pediatric transgender clinic in 2023

Fake news about Disney often does the rounds on social media. Netizens in the modern day and more technology savvy and generally understand that they need to verify the sources of any information they come across online. However, some are quick to react and fall prey to hoaxes.

Mark Dice shared the fake news on his YouTube channel, and the video garnered close to 174,000 views in just a week. Many people did not read the fine print and slammed the company on social media, while others tried their best to clear up any misinformation.

At the moment, Disney has not responded to the fake news.

Readers are advised to avoid spreading unverified content on social media. It's also a good idea to always check that any information you find online is backed up by reliable sources.

