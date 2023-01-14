Is Netflix's Dog Gone based on a true story?

Dog Gone is a brand new heartwarming movie that made its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Friday, January 14. Stephen Herek has served as the director of the adventure movie.

The movie has taken inspiration from writer Pauls Toutonghi's cherished 2016 novel, Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home, which is based on a moving true story of a lost-and-found dog named Gonker.

Ever since its premiere on Netflix, the audience has been buzzing with curiosity to learn all about Gonker's true story. Keep on reading to find out the inspiring story of the family and their beloved dog that inspired the Netflix movie.

Learn all about Gonker and the true story Netflix's Dog Gone is inspired by

The novel Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home is reportedly fact-based and not autobiographical. The book's writer Pauls Toutonghi is the husband of Peyton, Fielding Marshall's sister, and he decided to write the extraordinary story when he heard it for the first time through his wife.

Gonker's true story goes back to 1998. The adored golden retriever mix went missing during a hike along the Appalachian Trail with Fielding Marshall, his owner, on October 10, 1998. The pet dog would not have survived without his monthly medication due to Addison's disease.

After Gonker went missing, Fielding Marshall and his father John Marshall were determined to bring him home and thus, set out on a long quest to find him, while Ginny, Fielding's mother, stayed at the house to set up a base tracker for the pair and also to receive any tips regarding Gonker's possible location.

The family had a strict time frame of 23 days to bring the dog before he would be gone forever without the medication.

With an extensive search spanning a total of approximately 15 days, Gonker was finally found on October 25, 1998. A local man spotted the dog behind a ski resort and informed the police. Police immediately informed Ginny about its location. Gonker had traveled a total of 111 miles and was found to be in good health condition.

Fielding Marshall brought him into his life to cope with the grief and heartbreak he suffered after losing his little daughter. After getting found, Gonker went on to live another 5 years, before passing away when he was 11 years of age. Fielding Marshall is currently residing in Chile with his current wife, son, daughter and pet dog.

Learn more details about the movie Dog Gone on Netflix

The screenplay for the movie has been written by Nick Santora. Rob Lowe has acted as the executive producer of the movie. The official synopsis for the movie, given by the streaming platform, reads:

"A young man and his father begin a desperate search to find their beloved dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story, Dog Gone is the adventure movie of the new year"

Directed by Stephen Herek, the promising cast list of Dog Gone entails:

Johnny Berchtold as Fielding Marshall,

Rob Lowe as John Marshall,

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Ginny Marshall,

Susan Gallagher as Mrs. Goodwin,

Annabella Didion as Julie,

Mezi Atwood as Claire,

Soji Arai as 1970's Japanese official, and several others.

Don't forget to watch Dog Gone, currently streaming on Netflix.

