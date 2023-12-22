Queer Eye season 8: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Seldom has Queer Eye failed to make us laugh or re-energise our days. The bold and carefree humour of the five stars has never failed to motivate the viewers to live life with better acceptance. The ease with which they transform people's lives without coming off as preachy or pushy is commendable.

With Queer Eye Season 8 all set to release on January 24, 2024, and Season 9 ready to take over Las Vegas later this year, it is natural to feel the itch to scroll through the cast's fancy Instagram accounts. All the fabulous fives are very updated with their Instagram and the posts are truly drool-worthy for all the gossipmongers.

Instagram handles of Queer Eye and its cast

The spiciest handle of them all belongs to Jonathan Van Ness, as many might have guessed. A hairstylist and a skin care specialist for Queer Eye, Jonathan is a jack of many trades, but the eye for his personal, androgynous style is what defines his identity the most. Here's his Instagram:

Jonathan's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live made a lot of noise as he was casually bantering, the thing he does best. He has also been actively vocal about LGBTQ rights and helping people understand LGBTQ better with his Netflix show Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Here's a little peak of the show.

Next in line is the Next in Fashion host Tan France. His eye for fashion is the reason for his popularity and his adaptation in various other shows. In Queer Eye, he buys new designer clothes and shoes for people that suit them better than their existing clothes and help them press the reset button on their lives.

On his Instagram fans get to see posts of his happy family of four, his upcoming projects and his hangouts with the stars.

He took the internet by storm with his hugely coveted hosting experience in Next in Fashion alongside Gigi Hadid. He is also quite active on YouTube with his own channel and appearances on various others like Say Yes To the Dress, Architectural Digest, BBC etc and also appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Antoni Porowski is the cutie of the show. It is fascinating to watch him work in the kitchen like it is to watch any expert chef. The empathy with which he teaches laymen to cook like a chef is remarkable.

He is also set to feature on an upcoming NatGeo show No Taste Like Home, which is to be released in 2024. On his handle, he is often seen endorsing various kitchen-related products. He is also an avid traveller and many of his posts feature his cute doggy @neonthemutt.

As ardent fans of Queer Eye would already know, Season 8 is going to be the last season for the interior expert Bobby Berk. he was known to transform people's homes into irrecognisable, affluent yet functional sanctuaries.

He also has his own YouTube channel and has been featured on various channels including Architectural Digest. He gives essential interior tips on his Instagram along with events from his life.

Last but not least is Karamo Brown, a proficient life coach. He has brought participants and viewers to tears by creating an atmosphere warm enough for participants to open up, on Queer Eye. His reassurances bring back our faith in humanity and make us yearn for a better life.

He has his own show Karamo, which can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. His Instagram is full of his clips from the show. And an official YouTube channel of the show as well.

We hope this list satisfies fans' thirst to scroll through the Queer Eye hosts' Instagrams and offers more to watch on YouTube and other shows. Their handles also serve as a great pre-prep before the release of the show's Season 8 on January 24, 2024.