"He is so LGBTQ+": Dubai Bling fans comment on Ebraheem Al Samadi's orientation

Dubai Bling, one of Netflix's latest reality television shows, dropped a brand new season earlier this month. The installment welcomed back some old faces and some new ones, including Ebraheem Al Samadi.

The Netflix star is a socialite and entrepreneur who is the founder and CEO of Forever Rose London, Forever Rose Cafe, and Forever Oud. While fans applauded the cast member for his witty personality and sassy lines, one aspect of his on-screen presence stuck with them.

Since the episodes dropped, fans have taken to various social media platforms to comment on the star's s*xuality and noted that they don't believe he's straight. Despite the cast member being married more than once, they believe he's gay.

Farah Hassan recently posted a TikTok of the two of them, and fans flooded the post with comments questioning Samadi's orientation. One person, @user678904321457 wrote:

"He is so LGBTQ+"

"That boy gay": Dubai Bling fans are convinced that Ebraheem Al Samadi isn't straight

Fans took to social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok to express their opinions on the matter.

Ebraheem Al Samadi clears the air

While the cast member is used to being on the receiving end of online hate and rumors about his sexuality since the show first aired, he hadn't publicly acknowledged the situation until recently.

Not too long ago, the reality star addressed the rumors in a live stream that was later screen-recorded by a fan and posted on TikTok. During the segment, the cast member noted that he respected everyone for who they were, however, he was not okay with people from the LGBT+ community forcing their ideology on him.

The Dubai Bling star noted that he didn't need to pretend to be straight and that if he was a part of the community, he couldn't easily be it. He said that he was an American citizen and spent his entire life in America. Ebraheem continued that he had his own business and didn't need to please his parents by getting married.

Ebraheem Al Samadi further recalled an incident that happened a day prior to the livestream and noted that a trans woman had reached out to him on Instagram. The Netflix reality star noted that she only reached out to him because she thought he was a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

