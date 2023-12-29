Dubai Bling's Ebraheem Al Samadi addresses rumors about being gay

Dubai Bling, Netflix's reality show that features wealthy and powerful socialites and entrepreneurs residing in Dubai, dropped a brand new season earlier this year.

Those who appeared on the show in season 2 included Loujain Adada, Lojain Omran, Kris Fade, Zeina Khoury, Safa Siddique, Mona Kattan, and Hasnain Lehri. DJ Bliss, Farhana Bodi, and Ebraheem Al Samadi also joined the cast. While the shoe has been well received, one cast member stood out more than the others.

Ebraheem Al Samadi, the founder and CEO of Forever Rose London, Forever Rose Cafe, and Forever Oud. Fans appreciated his personality as well as his wit. However, they couldn't help but wonder whether the cast member was straight despite him being married to a woman. Since the show aired, fans have taken to social media to chime in about his s*xuality.

The cast member has since then clarified that he is not gay.

Dubai Bling's Ebraheem Al Samadi responds to haters

The Dubai Bling cast member Ebraheem Al Samadi has been the talk of the town, so to speak, ever since the Netflix show dropped the latest season. Since the episodes aired, the cast member's s*xuality has been called into question despite him being married. This isn't the cast member's first marriage either, as he was previously married twice.

The reality star recently took to social media to address the rumors about his s*xuality and the online hate he had been getting on TikTok.

A fan account, @ebraheembling, posted a screen recording of the same, during which the Dubai Bling season 2 cast member noted that while he respects everyone for who they are, he is not a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

He added,

"I respect them for who they are, but the moment that they are going to be pushing their agenda on me, that's the time, they've crossed the line."

Ebraheem noted that if he was a part of the community, he could easily be himself since he is an American citizen and was raised in America. The Netflix star added that he didn't need to get married because he wasn't trying to please his parents.

He said,

"I own my own business, I'm not working in my family's company."

The Dubai Bling cast member recalled a trans woman messaging him the day before who assumed his s*xuality. The message offended the reality star, especially since he claims she only messaged him because she thought he was "whatever" she thought he was.

He said,

"Okay, keep your transgender, or whatever you want to do to yourself. Stop coming to other people. I respect everyone for who they are."

Ebraheem added that everyone could live their lives the way they choose to and that he had friends from the community as well. However, he noted that his friends don't force him to be like them.

Episodes of Dubai Bling season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.