How old is Danya Mohammed? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

Dubai Bling season 2 premiered on December 13, 2023, and brought to our screens an ensemble cast comprised of the richest and flashiest individuals the Desert City has to offer. Among the others, 40-year-old Danya Mohammed, also known as Diva Dee, has sparked interest among the audience.

A staple of the Dubai Bling universe since season 1, Danya was born on March 31, 1983, in Russia. According to Nextau, she is of British descent, though extensive details about her lineage and family history are hard to come by. Danya relocated to Dubai at an early age and has been living there ever since.

Dubai Bling is a spin-off based on the hugely popular Bling Empire that showcases the lives and times of ten supremely wealthy individuals based in Dubai and follows them as they move through exclusive social circles.

A quick look at Dubai Bling star Danya Mohammed's career and more

Dubai Bling star Danya Mohammed was a recipient of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program. She has a Master's Degree in Product Management and is currently pursuing a PhD in the same field. Additionally, Danya works as a vlogger, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She is married to the celebrated Middle-Eastern hip-hop artist DJ Bliss, otherwise known as Marwan Al Awadhi.

Danya is an enterprising woman who enjoys multiple sources of income stemming from her numerous business ventures. She currently runs the operations of her streetwear cap line, BYD. She is also associated with an event-organizing firm called The Bicnic.

With her eyes firmly set on diversifying her business and spreading out into other sectors, Danya wishes to expand her enterprise by opening a coffee shop. She has further plans to invest in the sectors of apparel, technology, and skincare.

According to LifeAtDubai, Danya has stated that she has a knack for coming up with unique business propositions that have the potential to be durable and profitable in the long run.

Apart from owning several business enterprises, Danya has created quite a buzz on her social media profiles, where she regularly posts updates about her work and her personal life. As of this writing, Danya has a popular YouTube channel with more than 100,000 subscribers. She uses her YouTube channel to broadcast her makeup, travel, and lifestyle-related videos.

The Dubai Bling star's Instagram account has more than 300,000 followers and is increasing by the day. This allows her to earn considerably more, given the fact that popular brands often propose collaborations and endorsements to her. To date, Danya has done model endorsements for several brands, including Gucci, Gaffe Studios, Bambini Fashions, and Mahallati Jewellery.

According to LifeAtDubai, Danya Mohammed has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2023. She earns handsomely from her entrepreneurial assets as well as her social media accounts. Added to this is her husband DJ Bliss' own estimated net worth, which, according to The Wall Street Weekly, now amounts to around $5 million.

Danya lives with her husband, DJ Bliss, at their plush residence in Dubai. She is a mother to her two children, namely Meera and Zayeed. As part of Dubai's exclusive elite, Danya and DJ Bliss often throw lavish parties at their luxurious residences, and the guest list includes the most prominent celebrities, entrepreneurs, and social media influencers from around the globe.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dubai Bling are currently streaming on Netflix.