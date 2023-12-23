How old is Zeina Khoury? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

Ever since its Netflix premiere on December 13, 2023, Dubai Bling season 2 has grabbed eyeballs with its rich cast members. Among the ensemble is Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury, who has often been at the center of conflict, cementing her status as one of the show's prominent forces.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Zeina Khoury is a successful model as well as an established real-estate mogul and entrepreneur. Her penchant for flaunting Versace throughout the show made her presence memorable and according to ScreenRant, she is the 'Queen of Versace'. Indeed, as Versace has often been described as the extrovert's choice, Zeina appears bold and confident whenever she steps in front of the cameras on the show, donning an exclusive Versace.

Zeina has often donned the villain's hat on the Netflix show and her ongoing feud with Ebraheem over his season 1 office invasion has been a recipe for entertaining drama. Ebraheem and Zeina still do not get on very well with each other.

A look into Dubai Bling star Zheina Khoury's personal and professional life

Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury swears by the adage 'Nice Guys Finish Last' and is fiercely competitive when it comes to her business and other ventures. Zeina has reached as far as she has in her career by her sheer will and steely determination.

Zeina graduated with a degree in Finance from her native Lebanon and then went on to study in London, UK where she attended the London Business School. Before this, she had attended the Wharton Online School. She has also studied at Columbia Business School.

Zeina is currently serving as the CEO of her company High Mark Real Estate. Her day-to-day responsibilities include supervising and overseeing a catalog of exclusively elite properties. The D1 Tower and the opulent Palazzo Versace are among the crown jewels of real estate in her work portfolio.

Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury has also forayed into the world of startup businesses and launched her startup called I Am The Company, which produces a sought-after line of clothes that are available on the startup's official website www.iamthecompany.com.

The style and aesthetics of her startup clothing line are heavily influenced by Zeina's own fashion choices and consist mainly of strappy black dresses, corset pants, and jackets with revealing cutouts.

Zeina is married to Hanna Azzi who is a general manager and is responsible for running Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts EMEA. The couple have two children, namely Alexa and Joey.

What is the latest buzz around Dubai Bling season 2?

Dubai Bling season 2 opened up the hitherto uncharted territory of Dubai-based socialites and showcased them in their element. Viewers of the Netflix show were baffled after witnessing the extravagant display of wealth on the show. From Fahad Siddiqui looking to casually purchase diamonds for his wife Safa Siddiqui to Ebraheem Al Awadhi boasting of his new designer suits, it seemed like the wealth that these individuals possessed was inexhaustible.

Nevertheless, despite having all the riches that they could hope for, the cast members could barely reconcile among themselves. There have been no recent announcements about a possible third season of the show and all previous episodes can be streamed on Netflix.