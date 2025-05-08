Why do fans want Michael to walk away from Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless? Reasons explored

For decades, The Young and the Restless fans have watched Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) stand firmly in Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) corner as his loyal attorney, fixer, and confidant. But lately, that loyalty seems more like a burden than a badge of honor.

As Victor’s schemes grow more reckless and controlling, Michael’s role has shifted from respected legal mind to clean-up crew for Newman chaos. Viewers are starting to question what this will cost Michael.

With Victor increasingly unwilling to heed reason or accept boundaries, many believe it’s time for Michael to break free. Fans aren’t rooting for betrayal but calling for self-preservation.

After everything he’s done for Victor, The Young and the Restless fans believe that Michael deserves to reclaim his independence.

In a Facebook group of the show's fans, a fan commented,

"Michael needs to get a backbone and stop doing illegal things and the crap to innocent people who are friends that Victor won’t do himself! Victor has turned into a cold hearted monster. He has turned Michael into a monster too."

Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless are growing critical of Michael Baldwin’s unwavering support for Victor Newman.

What once seemed like a strong bond rooted in mutual respect and loyalty now appears unbalanced. Michael often sacrifices his moral compass to shield Victor from the consequences of his actions.

Over the years, Michael has helped Victor dodge legal trouble, obscure unethical business decisions, and maintain control over volatile family dynamics. One telling moment was during the showdown with Ian Ward.

Michael put his own life in danger at the Newman Ranch even though he had a family waiting for him back home. Viewers were disturbed by the fact that he put Victor's safety above his own, even when presented with an opportunity to escape.

In a second situation, Victor was enraged after learning of Michael's meeting with Jack Abbott. He viewed them as a betrayal and then fired Michael from his position.

Additionally, Victor's new schemes of trying to interfere with Kyle Abbott's personal relationships and his sustained grudge against Jack have gotten Michael into some morally questionable positions.

Michael's participation in these schemes has not only put a strain on his marriage with Lauren, but also called into question his professional integrity.

Viewers are now questioning whether Michael's support of Victor is based on real loyalty or obligation.

The impact of Victor Newman’s influence on Michael’s career

In The Young and the Restless, Victor's influence has impacted Michael's legal career, often placing him in troubling situations. While serving as Victor's legal counsel, Michael was tasked with gathering information on Billy Abbott.

The mission led him to uncover sensitive details about Chelsea Lawson's past, thereby entangling him in Victor's personal vendettas.

Moreover, Michael's involvement in the controversial incarceration of Jordan Howard in a hidden dungeon at Victor's ranch makes him more complicit in Victor's actions.

These events have not only risked Michael's reputation in the legal community but also strained his relationships.

His wife, Lauren, has complained about the risks involved in his unflinching advocacy for Victor.

If Michael keeps going forward like this, then Lauren's fears may prove to be true, that this relationship is more harmful than helpful to his life and professional career.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Young and the Restless.

