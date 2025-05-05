“Michael needs to get a backbone” – The Young and the Restless fans blast Michael for blindly following Victor

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on May 1, 2025, Lauren sensed that Michael was hiding something. When Michael admitted that he had warned Jack about Victor's plans, Lauren accused him of playing both sides. When Michael said Victor would not find out, Lauren asked him to quit. Michael felt that he had no choice but to blindly follow Victor's orders.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Michael's character. Viewers slammed Michael for blindly following Victor and not having a position of his own. A fan, going by the name Valerie Lavalle, commented on Facebook, saying that Michael needs to get a backbone. Valerie stated:

"Michael needs to get a backbone and stop doing illegal things and the crap to innocent people who are friends that Victor won’t do himself! Victor has turned into a cold-hearted monster. He has turned Michael into a monster, too."

Ad

Trending

A post made by a fan, saying that Michael needs to get a backbone (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Valerie responded to a post made by Raines Tonkellia. Raines posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on May 1, 2025, saying that Michael should listen to his wife, Lauren. Raines wrote:

Ad

"Michael better listen to his beautiful wife...."

A Facebook post about Michael (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Michael following Victor's orders. While a netizen pointed out that Victor tried to control everyone's life, another fan noted that Victor would do everything to stop Michael if the latter decided to quit.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Michael's character. One viewer discussed the moment when Michael said Victor would never find out that he was playing both sides. On the other hand, another fan stated that Victor might go after Michael if the latter refused to follow his orders.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Michael and Victor (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Michael on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Michael had lunch with Lauren at the GCAC. Lauren sensed that Michael was hiding something from her. When Michael confessed that he had warned Jack about Victor's plans, Lauren accused him of playing both sides. During the May 1, 2025, episode, Lauren asked him to quit when he stated that Victor would never find out about his actions.

Ad

Ad

When Lauren revealed everything to Diane, she got suspicious and questioned Michael's loyalty. When Diane left, Lauren asked Michael to be careful. Later, Victor texted Michael and called him for a meeting. Lauren was furious because Victor kept dragging Michael into his plans. Michael felt he had no choice and decided to follow Victor's orders.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

Ad

The latest episode premiered on May 2, 2025, Billy visited the Abbott mansion to check out the renovations. Diane showed him the place, but Billy did not seem happy. He pointed out that it was a nice renovation, but the place no longer felt like home.

On the other hand, Chelsea revealed that Adam had asked her to join Newman Media. After learning about Chelsea's job offer, Sally mentioned that Billy had made her an offer at Abbott Communications.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Mariah waited for Sharon and avoided Tessa’s calls. When Sharon walked in, Mariah confessed that she had done something terrible on her trip. She talked about being stressed about the Ian Ward situation. She admitted that she got drunk and made a huge mistake that could ruin her relationship with Tessa.

Also Read: “What bad thing did Mariah do?” – The Young and Restless speculation spirals as fans brace for a messy breakup

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More