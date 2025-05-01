The Young and the Restless recap (May 1, 2025): Summer faces double betrayal as Chelsea and Sally drop bombshells

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 1, 2025, Genoa City brought business drama, health crisis, and personal shocks. Summer Newman was stunned by two big surprises at work, while Chelsea and Sally shared news that could change everything for Marchetti.

Audra moved ahead with her new brand, Vibrante, with help from Victor Newman to go after Kyle. Kyle began to suspect their plan and prepared to fight back. Claire felt torn as she learned more and worried about where her loyalties should lie.

Meanwhile, Cole’s health got worse, worrying both Victoria and Claire. At the GCAC, Lauren argued with Michael for getting too involved in the Newman-Abbott battle. As trust broke down and tension rose, Genoa City faced big changes ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Audra sets her trap with Victor’s help

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Audra asked Victor for funding, tying her new cosmetics brand to her plan to bring down Kyle. Victor didn’t fully agree but offered to fund her step by step if she made progress. Audra named her brand Vibrante and bragged to Kyle when he showed up.

Kyle warned her that she’d fail like others who tried to beat Jabot. After Audra left, Claire told Kyle that Victor was likely helping Audra. Kyle got worried and started digging into Vibrante to confirm if Victor was behind it all.

Claire and Victoria worry as Cole deteriorates

At the tack house, Cole’s health got worse, and Victoria helped him to the car to see a doctor. Claire stayed behind, clearly worried. Later, she told Kyle how scared she was. Kyle tried to calm her, but Claire still felt uneasy, especially after sensing that Victor and Audra’s plans could affect Kyle.

Michael caught in the crossfire

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Michael had lunch with Lauren, but things got tense fast. She guessed he was hiding something, and he admitted he warned Jack about Victor’s plans. Lauren was furious, accusing him of playing both sides. Michael said Victor wouldn’t find out, but Lauren didn’t buy it and told him to quit.

Things got worse when Diane walked in and sensed the tension. Lauren said just enough to make Diane suspicious, and she questioned where Michael’s loyalty lay. Diane left upset, and Lauren kept urging Michael to be careful.

Victor makes another power move

Back at the ranch, Victor came home to an empty house and quickly texted Michael for a meeting. Lauren, still angry, didn’t like how Victor kept dragging Michael into his plans. But Michael felt he had no choice. As Victor prepared his next move against the Abbotts, personal and business matters were clearly getting mixed up.

Marchetti faces a double exit crisis

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Summer met Chelsea and Sally for a team meeting that took a surprising turn. Chelsea shared she got a job offer and might leave Marchetti, though not for a rival company. When Sally guessed Adam was involved, Chelsea didn’t say yes or no.

Then Sally dropped her own news, stating that she had a job offer too. Summer was shocked to possibly lose both designers at once. Chelsea suggested that Sally return to being the creative director and promote Chloe, but Summer looked worried about Marchetti’s future.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More