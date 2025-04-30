What role does Cait Fairbanks play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

The daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime dramas on American television. The soap opera is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and influential families in the city. The Young and the Restless covers themes like complex family dynamics, organized crimes, generational rivalries, and much more that happen in the world of daytime soap operas.

The American actress Cait Fairbanks portrays the character of Tessa Porter on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character of Tessa is a recurring character in the soap opera that was introduced in 2017 by Cait Fairbanks.

Here's everything to know about Tessa Porter from The Young and the Restless

The character of Tessa Porter was brought to Genoa City by Nikki Newman. Nikki spotted her outside Crimson Lights playing guitar. There, she offered her a job to teach music to her grandchild, Reed Hellstrom. Tessa has been at the center of several complex storylines. Her connection and bond with Mariah Copeland is deep, which started as a friendship and turned into a long and loving relationship.

Tessa came to Genoa with the help of Nikki Newman. She became a guitar tutor for her grandson, and later she was encouraged by Reed to become a singer at the Underground. After learning that Tessa is homeless and lives in her car, Nikki offers her a place at the Ranch to stay. She was delighted and formed a special bond with Nikki Newman.

Later, Nikki hired Tessa to work with her as her assistant. Nikki was a talented singer and songwriter who sang at the Underground. After listening to Tessa at The Underground, Devon Hamilton signed her as an artist and took her along with Mariah and Noha to the music festival. At the festival, while Mariah and Tessa were getting ready, Mariah kissed Tessa, and the two discovered that they felt more than friends for each other. The two, after a lot of turbulent years, married each other in 2022, in a special episode of The Young and the Restless.

As per the recent story arc of the character, Tessa and Mariah had a child through surrogacy, where Mariah had carried their child. In recent episodes of the daytime soap opera, Tessa, along with her daughter Aria, has gone missing. Mariah speculates that Ian Ward, the notorious villain of Genoa City, is behind their kidnapping.

About Cait Fairbanks, who plays Tessa Porter on The Young and the Restless

Caitlin Elizabeth Baunoch, known as Cait Fairbanks, is an American actress born on July 29, 1993, in Michigan, USA. Cait has also had a knack for acting. She started performing in theaters at the young age of 8 and has been a part of over 20 regional stage shows. Just like her character on the soap opera Y&R, Cait also loves to spend her spare time writing lyrics and practicing dance.

Apart from playing the character of Tessa Porter on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the character has been a part of projects like The Middle, Across the Room, CSI: NY, Chicago Fire, Speak Now, and many more.

You can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

