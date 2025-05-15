I absolutely love how Phyllis keeps betting on herself on The Young and the Restless—even when the odds are wild

There's something about Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless that I find myself gravitating towards, no matter how crazy her plans become. This week on The Young and the Restless, I couldn't help but be impressed at how she continues to bet on herself, even when faced with someone as formidable as Victor Newman.

She lost the recent battle, but seeing her gamble all in, as ever, reminded me why I've always been cheering her on. On the May 14th episode of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis bribed Victor to the jazz club: she had a secret about Billy's dealings with Dumas and was planning to sell it.

But Phyllis was not in search of money or even praise. She sought something tangible, a break, for herself and Daniel. It was irresponsible, but that is Phyllis; she plays to win. She experimented with everything—flattery, business strategy, even bringing up Summer's name—but Victor was not playing along.

He snobbishly turned her down with that most irritating Newman smugness and stormed out. Most would have left it there, but not Phyllis. I knew she wouldn't, as she never finishes anything.

Phyllis always has a next move on The Young and the Restless

When Victor interrupted her, Phyllis did not seethe for hours. She picked up her phone and dialed Dumas' office straight away. She never reached him, but that one minute said everything. Even once the doors shut, she gets an opening to open an inch. So, I couldn't help but wish for her to succeed.

What I flat-out loved was the way she was calculating throughout. No meltdown, no throwing things, no screaming. She made it sharp and intentional. Phyllis is melodramatic, but she's intelligent, and she knows how to long game.

She spotted an opening, made a gamble, and even when it wasn't going her way, she was already thinking about the next move. That's the kind of intensity that I respect.

It also occurred to me that her pitch wasn't really about her. Bringing Daniel in wasn't on a whim; she was aware of how much Victor values family, and she attempted to leverage that to her benefit. It didn't pan out, but it was an intelligent move.

Phyllis does not hurl wild accusations in the dark, and she plots ahead even when it appears rash. In all justice, I don't think she receives nearly as much credit as she should. Many viewers want to peg her as a troublemaker or a wild card, but she's a survivor.

She's absorbed blow after blow—legal woes, public humiliation, personal betrayals—and then just shudders off and gets back in the game. That's not common resiliency in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis reminds me that failure is not final, not when you keep coming back. She might not be on top of things at the moment, but I can feel it in my gut: she's building towards something better. She always is.

Witnessing her ride out this crisis with Victor only made me more sure of it. She might lose some battles, but she never scuttles a ship. That's why I'll always remain an admirer of hers. Even when the odds are against her, Phyllis puts her money on herself, and I wish more folks in that town had her kind of guts.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More