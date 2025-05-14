"She’s so boring now" — The Young and the Restless fans slam Claire for being Victor’s puppet in Kyle romance

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on May 12, 2025, Claire and Kyle engaged in a heated argument over Victor's role in their lives. Claire made it clear that she wanted to bond with him through family events, However, Kyle was frustrated because of Claire's need for his approval.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Kyle and Claire's decision to move in together. Viewers slammed Claire for being Victor's puppet and awaiting his approval despite his opposition.

One fan, going by the name Eileen Gordon, commented on Facebook, saying that Claire's character became boring. Eileen stated:

"I want Claire to have her evil side show up again. She’s so boring now."

A post made by a fan, saying that Claire's character became boring (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Eileen responded to a post made by Janet Zachariah. Janet posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on May 13, 2025, discussing Claire and Kyle's relationship. Janet wrote:

"I’m so tired of hearing Claire trying to talk Kyle into doing anything to make Victor happy. Victor knows nothing about marriage, he’s done it what 20 times? Leave them alone & Claire, get a backbone & tell Victor to go F… himself."

A Facebook post about Claire and Kyle (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Claire's obsession with getting Victor's approval. While a netizen pointed out that Claire seemed quite boring, another fan slammed the storyline, saying the same thing was shown on the show every day.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the plot dynamics revolving around Claire's character. One viewer criticized Claire, stating that she dressed and acted like a kid. On the other hand, another user talked about not caring about Claire's character anymore.

Fans voice their opinions about Claire's character (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Claire on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, tension started growing between Claire and Kyle. Claire attempted to convince Kyle that they should try to bond with Victor through family events such as picnics and parties. She believed that this would help win Victor over, hinting at the fact that Claire desperately looked for Victor's approval.

During the May 12, 2025, episode, when Claire insisted that she and Kyle should try to win Victor over, Kyle seemed frustrated. He did not agree with Claire's suggestion and was visibly annoyed by Claire's need for Victor's approval. Claire countered Kyle, saying she respected Victor's story and felt lucky to be a part of the Newman family.

When Claire brought up Nikki's advice to slow things down, Kyle was not happy about waiting anymore. Despite disagreeing with Claire, he decided to support her. However, it was revealed that their intense conversation had sparked elements of tension in their relationship.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the recent episode of the soap opera, aired on May 13, 2025, Phyllis overheard Billy informing Sally about his plan to use Dumas as a weapon against Victor. She interrupted their conversation at the Society and mocked them for stealing her job. When Sally and Billy walked away for dessert, Phyllis slipped Billy’s phone under a napkin and later put it in her purse.

Meanwhile, Billy and Sally talked about Victor’s latest moves. Billy revealed that Victor offered to back down if he shared information about Dumas. He planned to pit Dumas and Victor against each other, even though it was quite risky. Sally promised Billy that she would let go of Chancellor and focus on Abbott Communications.

Later, Chelsea met Adam in his office, still unsure whether she had made the right choice by joining Newman Media. She made it clear that she wanted to make a big impact. Adam assured her, saying they would build something meaningful. When Chelsea warned Adam, saying she would leave if he continued his old habits, Adam promised not to let her down.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

