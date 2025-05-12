The Young and the Restless recap (May 12, 2025): Phyllis spies on Billy while he plots revenge, and Tessa seeks answers

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 12, 2025, Phyllis Summers stirred up trouble again when she secretly overheard Billy Abbott’s risky plan to pit Aristotle Dumas against Victor Newman. Wanting to stay ahead, Phyllis proved she wasn’t done playing power games in Genoa City.

At the park on The Young and the Restless, Tessa Porter asked Mariah Copeland why she’d been so distant. Mariah admitted she felt guilty about Ian Ward’s return. Tessa feared she had lost Mariah’s trust, but Daniel Romalotti Jr. later comforted her when she broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, Claire Newman and Kyle Abbott argued over Victor’s role in their lives. Claire wanted to bond with him through family events, but Kyle grew frustrated with her need for his approval. Even Nikki’s advice to slow things down didn’t help.

Tessa and Mariah’s emotional standoff

At Chancellor Park on The Young and the Restless, Tessa asked Mariah why she had been acting distant. Mariah admitted that Ian Ward’s return brought back bad memories and guilt for trusting him. Tessa, feeling partly to blame, suggested therapy and asked for forgiveness.

But Mariah surprised Tessa by saying she had something to confess. Even though Tessa said they could get through anything, Mariah just apologized and ran off, leaving Tessa heartbroken.

Later, Tessa ran into Daniel at the park. She broke down in tears, and he gave her a comforting hug, sensing something serious had happened.

Phyllis plots her next move

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis told Daniel she was done with Abbott Communications and complained about Billy choosing Sally to replace her. Instead of going back, she suggested starting a new business with Daniel. He wasn’t sure but told her to find something exciting.

Phyllis was confident she could win him over. Later, she followed Billy and Sally to Society and secretly listened to Billy’s risky plan.

Billy stirs the pot between Victor and Dumas

At the Society on The Young and the Restless, Billy told Sally about his tense talk with Victor, who had made subtle threats about Aristotle Dumas. Billy admitted his past deal with Dumas was about Chancellor, but now he planned to let Victor and Dumas fight while he stayed out of it.

Sally wasn’t sure it was smart to mess with two powerful men, but Billy said he was done chasing Chancellor. She agreed to the plan, though she had doubts.

They ended the talk with a kiss, unaware that Phyllis was nearby, listening to everything. She saw a chance to use Billy’s secret plan to her advantage.

Claire and Kyle’s growing tension

Claire tried to convince Kyle that they should bond with Victor through simple family events like parties and picnics with Harrison. She thought this would help win Victor over.

But Kyle didn’t agree. He was annoyed by Claire’s need for Victor’s approval. Claire said she respected Victor’s story and felt lucky to be part of the Newman family.

She also brought up Nikki’s advice to slow things down. Kyle wasn’t happy about waiting, but agreed to support Claire. Still, their talk showed growing tension in their relationship.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

