The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

In the upcoming week of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, drama is on the way in Genoa City as old secrets come out, plans change, and loyalties are tested. Phyllis goes after Billy, Victor thinks about teaming up with someone unexpected, and Amanda Sinclair returns out of the blue.

Ad

Meanwhile, relationships are in trouble as Mariah and Tessa face a rough patch, and Claire slows things down with Kyle. Families will be shaken, old grudges return, and some characters make bold moves that surprise everyone. Damian is gaining more power, while Adam and Chelsea struggle to balance work and personal life.

The fans can expect major twists, possible betrayals, and one shocking return that no one saw coming.

Previously, Victor stopped Claire and Kyle from moving into Adam’s apartment, putting an end to their plans. Claire argued with Victor about her choices, and Kyle worried about what Victor might do next. At Newman Media, Chelsea decided to stay in her new job even though Chloe didn’t agree, and Adam tried to learn more about Aristotle Dumas, but didn’t find anything new.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 12 to 16, 2025

Monday, May 12: Phyllis’ gambit

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis kicks off her plan to bring down Billy, doing whatever it takes to beat him and cause problems between him and Sally. She’s not playing fair. Meanwhile, Mariah and Tessa hit a rough patch in their relationship, and it looks serious. Elsewhere, Claire slows things down with Kyle, showing that their romance might be in trouble.

Ad

Tuesday, May 13: Strategic alliances

Victor thinks about teaming up with Phyllis, which is a surprising move as he rethinks who’s really on his side. Elsewhere, Adam and Chelsea are finding out that working together might not be so easy. Their personal history starts getting in the way of their job, leading to some tension. Over at Lily’s end, Damian does something that really impresses her.

Ad

Wednesday, May 14: Tit for tat

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor strikes back at Billy with a smart, planned move, kicking off another round of their business war. Billy, of course, gets ready to fight back.

Phyllis, meanwhile, tries to connect with Aristotle Dumas, not knowing she might be walking into a risky situation. And over in the Winters family circle, Nate still doesn’t trust Damian and speaks up about whether he really belongs in the family business, stirring up more drama.

Ad

Thursday, May 15: History repeats

Jack and Diane start to worry that Kyle is making the same mistakes he’s made before by getting too close to Claire. They’re concerned he’s headed for trouble and feel the need to step in as parents.

Ad

Meanwhile, Holden pushes Audra to back up her words with action, testing if she’s really as bold as she claims. Claire, wanting to impress Nikki, takes on a new task, but it’s unclear if it’ll be good enough.

Friday, May 16: Echoes and returns

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nick thinks about the past and wonders if he’s being drawn back to an old romance or just annoyed by Victor always interfering in his life.

Ad

Sally notices Billy is getting too focused on revenge and worries it could end up hurting him. Then, in a surprise moment, Amanda Sinclair shows up in Genoa City again, and it looks like she may have a hidden agenda connected to a new storyline.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More