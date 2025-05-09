“The show hasn’t been the same without her”—The Young and the Restless fans pay tribute to Jeanne Cooper on the 12th anniversary of her passing

Jeanne Cooper was an American actress, known for playing the character of Katherine Chancellor on The Young and the Restless. She had portrayed Katherine for nearly 40 years. Cooper passed away on May 8, 2013, marking an end of her character on the CBS soap opera, as reported by CNN.

On May 8, 2025, fans of The Young and the Restless paid tribute to Jeanne Cooper on her 12th death aniversary. Viewers revisited her character's major storylines. One fan, going by the name Austin Durr, commented on Facebook:

"Katherine wouldn't believe how much Genoa City had changed since she passed away in real life. The show hasn't been the same without her on there."

A post made by a fan about Jeanne's character, Katherine (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Austin responded to a post shared by Sharon Miller. The latter posted on a Facebook group, The Young & The Restless Official, talking about Jeanne Cooper's death anniversary. Sharon wrote:

"Today we celebrate the life of Jeanne Cooper. She was my all time favorite I especially loved her scenes with Jill! She brought much character to the show! Missing her always! RIP."

A Facebook post about Jeanne Cooper (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, with a few commenting that she was a "beautiful lady" and "one of the very best".

More fans paying tribute to Jeanne Cooper (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

One viewer praised her character Katherine, calling her the "backbone" of the show. Others said Jeanne's work will never be forgotten.

Fans voice their opinions about Jeanne Cooper and her character (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

What role did Jeanne Cooper play on The Young and the Restless?

Jeanne Cooper attends Universal Studio event, Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Late actress Jeanne Cooper's Katherine Chancellor was a significant character on The Young and the Restless. Acccording to CNN Entertainment report dated May 9, 2013, several co-stars appreciated the actress' work after her demise.

Kate Linder, who plays Esther Valentine on The Young and the Restless, stated that Cooper was her “mentor and an amazing actress and friend.” Meanwhile, show creator Lauralee Bell shared a statement:

"Jeanne was the matriarch of the show in every sense of the word."

According to the same media outlet, Katherine was reportedly introduced in an effort to increase the show's struggling ratings. When co-creator William Bell's plan was proven to be successful, Jeanne Cooper was signed to a contract. With time, Cooper became one of the longest-running cast members in the show, ending her nearly 40-year tenure on May 3, 2013, five days before her death.

Throughout Katherine's tenure on the show, her storylines focused on her chaotic relationship with Jill Abbott. Their rivalry was one of the longest-running feuds in the history of American soap operas. It was fueled by Jill's affair with Katherine's husband, Phillip Chancellor II.

When Katherine attempted to win him back, it led to his death. After Phillip's demise, the two women fought over Jill and Phillip's son, Phillip III, as well as several other figures, including Rex Sterling.

A major plot twist in 2003 that shook things up in Genoa City, revealed that Katherine and Jill were mother and daughter. However, this plot was undone in 2009 by head writer Maria Arena Bell, when it was depicted that Tucker McCall was Katherine's child.

More about Jeanne Cooper as fans pay tribute to the actress on her 12th death anniversary

Jeanne Cooper was born on October 25, 1928, and passed away on May 8, 2013. She was recognized by daytime fans for playing the role of Katherine Chancellor on The Young and the Restless from 1973 to 2013. Cooper appeared on several television series in the 1950s and 1960s, as well as several film roles.

Beyond playing Katherine on The Young and the Restless, she starred in popular productions such as The Redhead from Wyoming, Highway Patrol, Wagon Train, The Intruder, and Death Valley Days.

On the personal front, Jeanne Cooper married television producer Harry Bernsen Jr. in 1954, but the couple divorced in 1977. Cooper had three children, Corbin, Collin and Caren.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

