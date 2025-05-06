“You are an extraordinary actress” — The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford bids farewell to Summer Newman fame Allison Lanier

The episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on May 2, 2025, marked the end for Allison Lanier in Genoa City as Summer Newman's character left town.

In this episode, Summer learned that both Sally and Chelsea were bailing on Marchetti to take job offers in big roles at Newman Media and Abbott Communications, respectively. At the end, Summer went overseas to find the design firm’s next creative director.

Michelle Stafford, known for playing Phyllis on The Young and the Restless, took to social media to acknowledge the tremendous job her castmate did. She posted on Instagram on May 3, 2025, praising Allison Lanier for her performance as Summer Newman and bidding her farewell. Stafford stated:

"This girl!” the Emmy winner exclaimed of Lanier. “What can I say about you? You walked into this role and immediately made it your own. The only unfortunate thing is most of the time and in particular during the first year and a half, our characters were at odds. Lots of fighting on screen… But man, you jumped in and killed EVERY SINGLE DAY."

Michelle Stafford, in her Instagram post, also praised Allison Lanier's acting skills, appreciating her portrayal of Summer Newman on the CBS soap opera. Stafford added:

"You are an extraordinary actress. What a pleasure for me to work with you. Truly a pleasure. You are a CONSUMMATE professional. I have no doubt we will be seeing you on the screen sooner than later. I completely believe in you. Thank you for inhabiting the character so thoroughly. I truly felt like I had a real daughter in you. Go out there and soar, you gorgeous girl."

What did Summer star Allison Lanier say about her departure from The Young and the Restless?

American actress Allison Lanier, best known for playing the role of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, debuted as Summer Newman on the daytime drama on May 17, 2022. Recently, the actress took to social media to confirm her departure on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that May 2, 2025, would be her final episode as Summer Newman.

Allison Lanier posted on X on April 30, 2025, revealing her plans to depart from The Young and the Restless. Lanier mentioned:

"Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R! I've loved the journey and learned so much but it's time to grow in a different direction... very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me."

Despite Allison Lanier's public announcement, the writer and producers of The Young and the Restless have not commented on the actress's departure from the show. Neither have the showrunners confirmed their plans to recast Summer Newman's character.

More about Allison Lanier and her character in The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier grew up in Atlanta and eventually moved to New York City to pursue a career in the entertainment industry to pursue acting and modeling. Daytime fans recognized her for her role as Summer Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Allison Lanier received her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Summer Newman in 2024.

Beyond playing the role of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, Allison Lanier appeared in several films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio. She starred in popular productions such as Fish Bones, It Happened in L.A., Mia, and Red Oaks.

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Summer Newman's character was introduced as the daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nick Newman. Summer appeared for the first time in the episode that aired on December 19, 2006. However, for one year, everyone believed that she was the daughter of Jack Abbott because Sharon Newman tampered with the paternity test results.

Summer's character was initially played by several child actors, such as Samantha Bailey and others. When the character matured into a teenager in 2012, actress Lindsay Bushman took over the role. Later, Bushman was written off and replaced by Hunter King. Finally, Allison Lanier resumed the role in 2022.

Summer's life was filled with instability in her early days due to the turbulent relationship of her parents and other family feuds. As she grew up, she got professionally involved in Newman Enterprises and Jabot, trying to find her place in the business world. Her romantic engagement with Kyle significantly impacted her narrative.

As per the latest developments in the storyline, Summer tried to make her co-parenting relationship with Kyle work. She made it clear that she was not a fan of Claire due to her closeness with Kyle.

When Summer failed to grab Kyle's attention, she decided to focus on her career. As Sally and Chelsea bailed on Marchetti to step into big roles at Newman Media and Abbott Communications, Summer decided to leave Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More