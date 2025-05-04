The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 5 to May 9, 2025)

CBS's The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running American soap operas, first premiering in March 1973, and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in the fictional Genoa City, and focuses on the lives of the members of the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families.

Known for themes of family, legacy, romance, betrayal, revenge, secrets, power, and ambition, the spoilers for The Young and the Restless episodes of the upcoming week of May 5 suggest that these themes will continue to be prevalent as things take a dramatic turn in Genoa City.

Damian tries to arrange a meeting between Lily and Aristotle Dumas, but may face unexpected roadblocks. Meanwhile, Victor tries to test Chelsea's loyalty at Newman Media, while Sally and Billy collaborate, further enraging Phyllis.

Three major developments to expect on The Young and the Restless from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025

1) Damian tries to arrange a meeting between Lily and Aristotle Dumas

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, Damian Kane admits that he has sent word to Aristotle Dumas and tried to set up a meeting between him and Lily Winters, as per Lily's wishes. However, spoilers reveal that the meeting does not exactly go as planned. Aristotle Dumas questions Lily's intentions behind arranging the meeting and tries to find out why she wants to meet him.

Damian ends up relaying the message to Lily, who may actually tell him her reasons. However, there is no guarantee that Aristotle Dumas actually ends up showing his face, finally revealing the long-drawn-out suspense. Spoilers also suggest that there may be a potential plot twist where Aristotle may send somebody else to attend the meeting with his false identity instead of coming himself.

2) Victor tests Chelsea's loyalty

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Chelsea Lawson ends up starting her job at Newman Media as the company's new COO, having accepted Adam Newman's proposal of the two of them working together. Initially, she seems happy with Victor Newman's approval and accepts the offer to work for him, but in the upcoming week's episodes, she has some major doubts regarding her role and Victor's reasons behind hiring her.

Spoilers reveal that Chelsea has an honest conversation with Adam and asks him whether hiring her at Newman Media was Victor's way of testing her loyalty towards their family. Hiring Chelsea can potentially be Victor's way to try and make sure that Newman Media can compete with Abbott Communications.

3) Billy and Sally partner together while Phyllis threatens them

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott spend time celebrating with each other at the Genoa City Athletic Club about Sally's decision to work with him at Abbott Communications.

However, spoilers reveal that Phyllis Summers shows up at the club and causes disruptions. She invites herself over to their table and speaks to them directly. She ends up declaring that Billy has made the wrong choice in choosing to collaborate with Sally while letting go of her. She warns him that he will eventually end up regretting this decision. Phyllis' warnings seem to leave Billy and Sally visibly concerned.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

