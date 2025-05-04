Where is Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless? Character’s whereabouts explored

In a recent episode of The Young and the Restless, Summer Newman is ready to take her life in a new direction. The character has decided to step down from her role at the fashion company Marchetti and is leaving Genoa City. She is the daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nick Newman and was introduced to the soap opera in 2006.
The Young and the Restless is set in the fictional city of Genoa. It first aired in 1973 and has been on the air ever since. Created by William J. Bella and Lee Phillip Bell, the show revolves around the most affluent families in town, including the Newmans, the Abbotts, and a few others.
Here's what we know about Summer Newman's whereabouts on The Young and the Restless
In the current storyline of The Young and the Restless, Summer Newman is entangled in both personal and professional drama. She has decided to part ways with Genoa City. The character of Summer Newman was introduced in 2009 by Samantha Bailey, and over the years, several actresses have portrayed the role. Allison Lanier took over the role in 2022.
Summer was previously married to Kyle Abbott, and they had a child together, Harrison Abbott. Although Harrison's biological mother is Kyle's ex-girlfriend, Tara, Summer accepted their child and decided to raise the child as her own. However, their marriage came to an end after she learned about infidelity.
In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Kyle has started a new relationship with Claire, which Victor disapproves of. Summer, who is trying to co-parent with Kyle, finds it difficult to be around Kyle, as she still possesses feelings for him, and seeing him with Claire makes the situation uncomfortable and difficult for her.
In the episode that aired on May 2, 2025, Summer, Phyllis, and Nick made the decision for her to leave Genoa City and relocate to Milan for work. Before her departure, she visited Harrison and Kyle to say goodbye. During this visit, Kyle reveals that he has decided to move in with Claire.
Summer, who is unsure of how to react to this news, expresses concerns for Harrison to reveal this news after she is back from Milan. Kyle acknowledges and respects her wishes and hugs her for a goodbye.
Here's an insight into the life of Allison Lanier
Allison Lanier is an American actress born on August 4, 1990, in Atlanta, Georgia. She later moved to New York, where she earned a degree in industrial and product design from The City University of New York in 2016. In addition to being an actor, Allison co-hosts the podcast Undeclared.
Apart from playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, Allison has been part of other projects like Road Oaks, Mia, Fish Bones, and a few more. In 2024, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Summer Newman in the category of Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.
Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.