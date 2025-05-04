The Young and the Restless weekly update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Claire hits pause, Phyllis spirals, Cole faces a medical crisis, and Summer leaves

The week on The Young and the Restless from April 28 to May 2, 2025, brought emotional chaos, tough decisions, and under-the-gun business tactics. Claire had second thoughts about her cohabitation plan with Kyle, and Victor's growing mistrust ignited in an argument with Michael.

Phyllis endured career and personal devastation after being fired by Billy, which led to a breakdown. Cole's health drastically worsened, and Victoria and Claire were heartbroken.

In the meantime, Summer had a spontaneous trip to Milan that set off a domino effect at Marchetti. Elsewhere, Sally and Chelsea got new offers that changed the course, while Kyle waited nervously for Victor's move.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: Claire calls off a big move, Victor goes ballistic on Michael on The Young and the Restless

Claire went with Kyle to the Abbott mansion and was shocked when he proposed that they move in rather than get their own apartment. Kyle thought it was a temporary solution, but Claire was not yet prepared for such an extreme measure so soon and insisted they return to their original plan.

She was firm in keeping her relationship with Kyle under her control, even while waiting for Victor's disapproval. At the Newman ranch, Michael warned Victor that their spy in Jabot was compromised.

Victor, still seething with anger at Michael's disapproval of his behavior towards Jordan, snapped and accused him of betrayal before ordering him to handle the situation.

Tuesday, 29 April: Phyllis is fired, Daniel rattles, Sally considers her future on The Young and the Restless

At the GCAC, Phyllis was shocked when Billy officially fired her at Abbott Communications. She pleaded for a do-over, but Billy would not budge. Daniel, wanting to move away from his mother, was torn by the news.

He confided his concern to Tessa but emphasized that Phyllis had to allow him to make his own choices. Later, Phyllis lost it in the park when angry about being unemployed and having a fight with Daniel.

Sally and Audra talked about Billy's proposal for Sally to be made a partner at Abbott Communications. Though encouraged by Audra to be callous, Sally was careful about her next step.

Wednesday, April 30: Cole falls ill, Claire and Victoria are worried on The Young and the Restless

Cole's health took precedence when Victoria mentioned his growing cough and insisted he go see a doctor. Cole had brushed it off at first, but when Claire stopped over and noticed him, the two women lost it.

Cole finally knew he had to go see a doctor. Claire, however, laid out her plans for Kyle and fretted about Victor's response. Nikki instructed her to break the news gradually so that she would not provoke a fight.

Billy and Sally discussed his plans elsewhere, while Chelsea considered a career change that would mark Marchetti's departure.

Thursday, May 1: Kyle checks out Vibrante, Victor bankrolls Audra on The Young and the Restless

Audra sought financing from Victor to start her new beauty venture, Vibrante, in her maneuver against Kyle. Victor preferred to deposit in performance form. The name Vibrante prompted Kyle to grow suspicious upon learning of it, and he began interrogating.

Claire had discovered Victor and Audra's collaboration, something which set warning bells within the ears of Kyle. Lauren also gets informed about Michael putting Jack onto the ploy by Victor, infuriating her.

She instructed him to leave before finding herself in the crossfire. Chelsea informed Summer and Sally at Marchetti of a job opportunity, and Sally said she had one as well, leaving Summer with both lead designer shortfalls.

Friday, May 2: Summer leaves, Mariah confesses, Sally and Chelsea make big moves on The Young and the Restless

Summer announced her impromptu visit to Milan to scout for Chelsea and Sally's substitutes. As she left, she had emotional sentimental goodbyes with family and tipped Kyle off on her itinerary.

Kyle apprised her of his decision to move in with Claire but assured her of keeping Harrison in the dark until Summer's return. Both Sally and Chelsea assumed new positions at Society, Chelsea going with Adam to Newman Media, and Sally agreeing to work alongside Billy.

Mariah returned from vacation and shared a secret with Sharon about a drunken mistake she could not tell Tessa about, hinting at continued guilt. Meanwhile, back in the Abbott home, Billy let Diane know he missed the old furniture, disappointing her after all the remodeling work she'd done.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

