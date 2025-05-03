The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from May 5 to 9, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing from May 5 to 9, 2025, are set to bring plenty of drama with some exciting twists and conflicts. Mariah and Tessa are going through a tough time in their relationship, while Diane plans to tell Jack the truth.

Ad

Nate is getting more suspicious of Audra’s connection to Victor, and Chelsea is realizing that working with Adam isn’t as easy as she thought. This week will also have a lot of ups and downs for the characters. Phyllis has a big argument with Billy, and Lily makes a risky business decision. There will be plenty of surprises, including secrets being revealed and family drama that will keep fans hooked.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 5 to 9, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025: The sordid truth

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nate is getting more suspicious about Audra’s connection to Victor and starts questioning her. Phyllis confronts Billy about her issues with him, leading to a big argument.

Ad

Will Phyllis win this round, or will things get even worse? Damian tries to fix things with Lily, but her tough attitude might make it impossible. Meanwhile, Mariah’s secret starts to cause a new scandal that could shake up Genoa City.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Honesty comes with a price

Diane feels it’s time to tell Jack the truth, which could change their relationship forever. Victoria is getting more worried about Cole and opens up to Nick about her concerns. Tessa struggles with Mariah’s actions, leading to a serious talk that could affect their future. Will their relationship survive, or is this the end for “Teriah”?

Ad

Ad

Wednesday, May 7, 2025: Family feud

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor challenges Chelsea’s loyalty, testing where her true loyalty lies between him and Adam. Jack isn’t happy with Billy and asks him to apologize, but it seems Billy won’t back down.

Lily takes a huge risk with a surprising business deal that could have big consequences. It’s clear that the family drama and betrayals in Genoa City are far from over.

Ad

Thursday, May 8, 2025: Old wounds

Victor gets under Billy’s skin by bringing up their long history of conflict. Meanwhile, Devon finds himself stuck in the middle of a family crisis after Lily makes a bold business move. Holden warns Damian, and the effects of past decisions start to show in unexpected ways. Will Devon be able to handle his family issues, or will he struggle between loyalty and business?

Ad

Friday, May 9, 2025: A hurtful blow

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor shows his ruthless side again, hitting Kyle’s weak nerve and making him question his place in the family. Nikki gives her granddaughter Claire a tough dose of reality, but how will Claire react to it?

Meanwhile, Chelsea realizes that working with Adam isn’t as easy as she thought, and their professional partnership is facing serious challenges.

Ad

Also Read: “She’s a great actress”—The Young and the Restless fans clash over praise and complaints in wake of Summer’s exit

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More