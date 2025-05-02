“She’s a great actress”—The Young and the Restless fans clash over praise and complaints in wake of Summer’s exit

Allison Lanier, known for portraying Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, recently announced her departure on X on April 30, 2025. She confirmed in her X post that May 2 would be her final episode as Summer.

While responding to the news about Allison Lanier's departure from The Young and the Restless, fans reacted on social media regarding the possible recast of Summer's character and her uncertain fate on the show. While several viewers praised Allison's portrayal of Summer, others complained about the actress exiting the show.

One fan, going by the name Karen Moldovan, commented on Facebook:

"I'll be sad to see her go! She's a great actress!!"

A post made by a fan, saying that Allison Lanier seemed like a great actress (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Karen responded to a post made by Janet Jacaruso. On May 2, 2025, Janet posted on a Facebook group titled Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers:

"Today is Summer's last airdate."

A Facebook post about Summer's last airdate (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Netizens talked about missing Summer's character, another fan noted that Summer would always be remembered.

More fan reactions about Allison Lanier's portrayal of Summer (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

One viewer asked why Summer was leaving so fast. On the other hand, a fan wondered where she was going and what could be her storyline ahead.

Fans voice their opinions about Summer's exit from the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

What did Summer fame Allison Lanier say about her departure from The Young and the Restless?

On April 30, 2025, Allison Lanier confirmed via X that her last episode as Summer Newman will be aired on May 2. She mentioned:

"Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R! I've loved the journey and learned so much but it's time to grow in a different direction... very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me."

In a previous interview with Soap Opera Digest that was released on June 6, 2024, Allison Lanier opened up about the evolution of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. She noted:

"I feel so good about it. I mean, I just feel so lucky to be on the show and to work with all these awesome people and we have so much fun. So when I get an interesting story line on top of that, that just makes it even sweeter."

Later in the interview, Allison shared her experiences of playing Summer, who came across as a dynamic career woman. Allison remarked:

"I really love to play the business storylines. I love that Summer has been able to step into her power and get confidence from running Marchetti. I think that in the past, Summer would sometimes draw confidence from not the most healthy of places. Now she’s grown up a bit and she’s getting validation from her work and being a present mom. I think it’s been really good for Summer and it’s fun to play for me."

The show's writers and producers, however, have not confirmed the news about Allison Lanier exiting the show. Neither have the showrunners addressed or commented on the potential recast of Summer Newman's character.

Current plot dynamics involving Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless

In the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Summer came back into Kyle's life when he tried to win Victor's approval for his relationship with Claire. Summer found herself in a tough spot as she struggled to figure out whether she had moved on from Kyle.

As per the latest developments in the show, Summer attempted to make her co-parenting relationship with Kyle work, trying her best to execute her plan successfully. Summer clarified that she did not like Claire because of her growing romance with Kyle. However, Summer was unable to grab Kyle’s attention and she didn't talk about leaving Genoa City either.

When actress Lanier announced her plan to exit the show, fans speculated that Summer could possibly return to Italy, where she had a successful career.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

