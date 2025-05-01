Who is Allison Lanier? Everything to know as the actress exits The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier is an American actress known for playing the role of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. Lanier debuted as Summer Newman on the CBS soap opera on May 17, 2022. Recently, the actress confirmed her departure on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that May 2, 2025, would be her final episode as Summer.

Allison Lanier posted on X on April 30, 2025, announcing her plans to exit The Young and the Restless. Lanier stated:

"Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R! I've loved the journey and learned so much but it's time to grow in a different direction... very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me."

However, the showrunners of The Young and the Restless have not commented on Lanier's departure from the daytime drama. Neither have they confirmed their plans to recast Phyllis and Nick's daughter, Summer Newman.

More about Allison Lanier and her character in The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier grew up in Atlanta and later moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting and modeling. She gained recognition from daytime fans for her role as Summer Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Lanier earned her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Summer in 2024.

Apart from playing the role of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, Lanier appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing her acting portfolio. Lanier's fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as It Happened in L.A., Red Oaks, Fish Bones, and Mia.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Summer Newman's character

According to the storyline, Summer Newman was introduced as the daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nick Newman. The character appeared for the first time in the episode that aired on December 19, 2006. However, for one year, she was believed to be the daughter of Jack Abbott because of Sharon Newman's tampering with the paternity test results.

The role was initially portrayed by several child actors, including Samantha Bailey. The character matured into a teenager in 2012 when actress Lindsay Bushman assumed the role. However, Bushman was written off and replaced by Hunter King. Later, Allison Lanier took over the role in 2022.

In her earlier days, Summer's life was filled with instability due to her parents’ turbulent relationship and various family feuds. As she matured, she got involved in Newman Enterprises and Jabot, attempting to find her place in the professional world. Her romantic entanglement with Kyle significantly impacted her storyline and contributed to driving her narrative forward.

According to the latest developments in the storyline, Summer did not talk about leaving Genoa City. She attempted to make her co-parenting relationship with Kyle work and was determined to make it successful. Summer made it clear that she was not a fan of Claire because of her bond with Kyle. She also felt quite uneasy having Harrison around Audra.

However, in a shocking twist, Summer failed to catch Kyle’s attention, as she had planned. With Allison Lanier announcing her departure from the show, fans speculated that Summer might return to Italy, where she had a successful career.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

