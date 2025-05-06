The Young and the Restless recap (May 5, 2025): Phyllis crashes Billy and Sally's celebration while Damian and Lily grow closer

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on Monday, May 5, 2025. In this episode, Damian met Lily and apologized to her. She wanted to know what Dumas was doing in Genoa City. Damian was not eager to jeopardize his position, but Lily pushed him to arrange a meeting with his mysterious boss. They grew closer as they opened up to each other.

Ad

Meanwhile, Claire met Kyle at the Abbott estate. After discussing her father's illness, they started talking about their relationship. When Kyle said he wanted to plan for their future, Claire reminded him that she needed things to move slowly.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Phyllis crashed Billy and Sally's celebration. She thought they were rejoicing over her downfall, and remained skeptical even though Sally denied it. Phyllis accused Sally of conspiring to get her job and Billy of repeating his pattern of firing partners and replacing them with the next woman in line.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 5, 2025

Audra welcomed Nate as he returned to Genoa City

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Monday, May 5, 2025, Audra was excited as she welcomed Nate back to Genoa City. At Society, he told Audra that Amy's treatment was going well. When he asked what Audra had been up to, she talked about new product launches, fresh marketing ideas, and big ambitions at Vibrante.

Ad

When the conversation shifted to funding, Audra's confidence disappeared. Despite her efforts, she admitted that she did not receive any investment from Victor. Nate immediately sensed that something was off. He warned her not to ignore the warning signs. However, she insisted that she had everything under control.

When Audra wanted to know how things went with Damian, Nate explained that Boston gave him and his brother a chance to connect. He revealed that he witnessed Damian's good side, but there was plenty of unresolved grief. In the meantime, Audra noticed Victor's missed calls when she invited Nate home.

Ad

Damian and Lily grew closer after opening up to each other

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Damian met Lily at Crimson Lights. He apologized to her and asked for a moment to talk to her. As they sat down, Damian said he wanted a reset. He explained that while he was in Boston, Nate helped him realize how his presence had affected Devon and Lily.

Lily heard his words and accepted the apology, but she remained cautious. She wanted to know what Dumas was doing in Genoa City and asked Damian about Dumas' intentions. Although Damian was not eager to jeopardize his position, Lily pushed him to arrange a meeting with his mysterious boss, Dumas.

Ad

Damian agreed to try. In return, he asked Lily to join him for a drink so they could talk about her father. Lily showed Damian a photograph of Neil at the GCAC lounge. She opened up about how his thoughts still made her feel.

Damian talked about his pain of losing his father. Lily asked him to let people into his life when he talked about the walls he built to protect himself. Damian and Lily grew closer as they opened up to each other.

Ad

Claire discussed her relationship with Kyle

As the storyline of The Young and the Restless progressed, Claire met Kyle at the Abbott estate to check in on him. After getting an update about her father's illness, their conversation shifted to their relationship.

As they discussed their relationship, Kyle discussed the idea of moving into Adam's vacant place, which he had already researched. Claire was shocked to learn that he had made moves without informing her or without her input.

Ad

Kyle apologized and stated that he wanted to plan for their future. Claire reminded him that she needed things to move slowly. Both of them agreed and decided that they would view the place together.

Phyllis crashed Billy and Sally's celebration

Ad

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Billy and Sally proceeded to toast their new beginning at the Genoa City Athletic Club. However, things took a wild turn when Phyllis crashed their celebration. Phyllis thought they were rejoicing over her downfall. Although Sally denied the allegations, Phyllis was not convinced and remained skeptical.

Phyllis sat down and poured herself a glass of champagne. Things got ugly when Phyllis accused Sally of conspiring and plotting to get her job. She then accused Billy of repeating his pattern of firing partners and replacing them with the next woman in line.

Ad

Billy insisted it was about helping Phyllis heal, but she was not buying any of it. She warned him, saying that he would regret this betrayal. After threatening to take revenge, Phyllis stormed out of the scene.

Billy tried to dismiss the situation, but Sally was shocked and worried, fearing that Phyllis' threat was real. Phyllis made it clear that she was more than upset. It seemed that she was plotting something. At Crimson Lights, Phyllis ordered a double espresso and promised herself this was not over, suggesting that she was hatching a revenge plan.

Ad

Also Read: What happened to Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless? Character's fate explored

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More