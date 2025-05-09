The Young and the Restless recap (May 9, 2025): Claire stands her ground as Victor shuts down her future with Kyle

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 9, 2025, Victor stepped in to block Kyle and Claire’s plans. Just as the couple felt ready to move forward, Victor made it clear he wouldn’t allow it and warned of serious consequences.

At Society, Chloe confronted Chelsea for quitting Marchetti without telling her. Chelsea said the move to Newman Media happened fast, but Chloe warned her about the risks of working under Victor.

At the Newman ranch, Claire told Victor she was moving in with Kyle. Nikki urged patience, but Victor was furious. With the apartment deal falling apart, Claire and Kyle were left to figure out their next move.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 9, 2025

Chelsea’s new chapter triggers Chloe’s frustration

At Society, Chloe confronted Chelsea, upset that she left Marchetti without telling her. Chloe felt hurt and left out, but Chelsea explained that joining Newman Media and working with Adam just felt right.

Chloe doubted the move and warned Chelsea about dealing with Victor. She suggested going back to Marchetti, but Chelsea was determined to stay and face whatever came next.

Claire’s bombshell and Victor’s fury

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Claire talked with Kyle about moving in together and decided to tell Victor herself. Kyle offered to go with her, but Claire thought that would make things worse and planned to take Nikki along instead.

At the Newman ranch, Nikki tried to calm Victor and asked him to be open-minded. But when Claire shared her plans, including buying Adam’s apartment, Victor got angry and left to stop it.

Nikki warned Claire not to rush things, or she might lose Victor’s support. Still, Claire stood her ground, refusing to let Victor control her life.

Kyle faces Victor’s wrath at Jabot

At Jabot on The Young and the Restless, Kyle told Jack how Victor was trying to ruin his relationship with Claire. He worried Victor would stop their plans and make Claire doubt their future. Kyle knew how tough Victor could be and feared it would hurt Claire.

Victor soon showed up and firmly said the apartment deal was off. He told Kyle to leave Claire if he truly cared about her. When Kyle pushed back, Victor warned him not to test him.

After Victor left, Kyle told Jack he was still worried. He knew the battle with Victor was just beginning.

Claire and Kyle stand united

Later, Kyle met Claire in the park, and they talked about what happened with Victor. Kyle thought the apartment deal was off, but Claire still hoped Adam might go through with it anyway.

No matter what, Claire told Kyle she was all in. She wasn’t going to let Victor control their future. They agreed to face whatever came next together.

Victor issues a final warning to Adam

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Victor confronted Adam about the apartment deal. Adam said it was just business, but Victor warned him to cancel it or face consequences. He made it clear he wouldn’t allow anything that brought Kyle and Claire closer.

By the end of the episode, Victor had shaken everyone. Whether Adam listens or Claire and Kyle stay strong is still unknown. But Victor wasn’t backing down.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

