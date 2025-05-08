The Young and the Restless recap (May 8, 2025): Victor warns Billy, Adam pushes back, and Lily takes a big risk

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 8, 2025, tension rose in Genoa City as Victor Newman gave Billy Abbott a strong warning about Aristotle Dumas. At the same time, Adam Newman began pulling back from Victor’s plan and hinted at a new approach to handle the situation.

Lily Winters moved forward with her idea to protect her family’s company. She told Devon and Nate that Damian Kane could spy on Dumas for them. Devon was open to it, but Nate wasn’t sure it was a good idea.

Meanwhile, Damian had a tough choice to make. Holden Novak questioned his motives, and Lily waited for his answer. Trust was tested as new alliances quietly began to form.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 8, 2025

Victor warns Billy to stay away from Dumas

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman warned Billy Abbott about getting involved with Aristotle Dumas. After teasing Billy about Phyllis and Sally, Victor got serious and pointed out that Dumas had canceled their meetings several times, which was a bad sign.

Victor warned Billy that trouble would come if he kept working with Dumas. Billy brushed it off, but clearly took it seriously. Once Victor left, Billy called Dumas’ assistant and pushed for a meeting right away.

Adam disagrees with Victor’s tactics and considers a new strategy

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea asked Adam why Billy was being attacked by their PR team. Adam admitted it was Victor’s idea, but said it wasn’t a test of Chelsea’s loyalty. He claimed it was about Dumas going after the Chancellor.

Chelsea didn’t like the plan and asked Adam not to take part. Adam agreed but said he’d fight back if Billy came after them. Later, when Victor pushed Adam to continue the plan, Adam said he had a different idea that didn’t involve attacking Billy.

Lily sets her plan in motion with Devon and Nate

At the Society, Lily shared her bold plan with Devon and Nate. She said Damian Kane was thinking about joining Winters, but her real idea was to have him spy on Aristotle Dumas.

Lily explained that if Damian acted like he was leaving Winters, he could learn Dumas’ plans. Devon was unsure about trusting him, though he saw the benefits. Nate was more concerned, saying it was unfair to ask Damian to lie again.

Lily said the choice would be Damian’s and that no one was forcing him. After she left, Devon tried to convince Nate that the plan might help them stay ahead of Dumas.

Damian considers his future, as Holden questions his loyalty

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Damian told Holden about Lily’s job offer. He said if he left, Holden could take his place with Dumas. Holden got suspicious and asked if Damian was trying to push him out.

Damian said it was a good chance for Holden and praised his skills, but Holden stayed cautious and needed time to think.

Later, Damian called Lily, saying he’d made his decision. While he didn’t reveal it yet, it was clear his choice could shake things up for both Winters and Dumas.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

