The Young and the Restless recap (May 7, 2025): Victor orders Billy’s takedown while Lily tests Damian’s loyalty

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 7, 2025, tensions rose in Genoa City as Victor told Adam to publicly go after Billy, despite knowing Chelsea wouldn’t like it. Chelsea and Adam’s new business partnership already showed signs of strain thanks to Victor’s meddling. Adam soon faced a tough choice between loyalty to his father and honesty with Chelsea.

At the GCAC, Lily tried to arrange a meeting with Aristotle Dumas through Damian. She even suggested Damian leave his job and join Winters. Their talk mixed business with personal feelings, as Lily aimed to protect her family’s company and possibly explore a connection with Damian.

Meanwhile, at Jabot, Billy replaced Phyllis with Sally, a move Jack supported but questioned. Jack worried that Billy’s desire for revenge against Chancellor-Winters was clouding his judgment. Billy also opened up about feeling disconnected from their late father, which added tension to their conversation.

Adam is caught between Victor and Chelsea

In The Young and the Restless episode, Chelsea was excited to start her new job at Newman Media with Adam, hoping to focus on positive stories. But her vision clashed with Victor’s plans. He showed up unannounced and told Adam to write a damaging article about Billy to make Nikki look better and impress Aristotle Dumas.

Adam pushed back, asking if it was really necessary to attack Billy, but Victor wouldn’t back down. He warned Adam not to let Chelsea get in the way and said their partnership might not work if she did.

Later, when Chelsea returned and noticed something was wrong, Adam told her the truth. He explained Victor’s plan and said this could be the first real challenge in their new working relationship. Chelsea looked upset, unsure whether to go along or push back.

Lily makes a surprising pitch to Damian

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Lily kept working to protect her family’s company. She pushed Damian to help her set up a meeting with Aristotle, but he said Aristotle wanted to know her true motives first. Damian also pointed out that Victor’s warning was their only real proof of danger.

Things got personal when Lily questioned Damian’s role, calling him just a paid figurehead. She offered him a job at Winters, hinting it could lead to something more between them. Lily didn’t hide their chemistry, leaving Damian to think about both the offer and their growing connection.

Billy’s grudge fest continues at Jabot

At Jabot on The Young and the Restless, Billy told Jack he had fired Phyllis and hired Sally to take her place. Jack supported the decision but worried that Sally might not be strong enough for the role. Still, he respected Billy’s choices at Abbott Communications.

They then talked about Diane’s house changes. Billy admitted the house didn’t feel like their father, John, anymore. Jack reminded him that their dad lived on in their hearts. Billy agreed and said he’d apologize to Diane.

When Billy mentioned delays in meeting Aristotle Dumas, Jack grew concerned. He thought Aristotle might be playing Billy and warned him not to let revenge cloud his thinking. Billy got defensive, calling Jack a hypocrite for backing Nikki but doubting him. He insisted he wouldn’t back down from Victor and would handle things his way.

