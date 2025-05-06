Who was Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Neil Winters is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, portrayed by actor Kristoff St. John. In 2019, after the actor's real-life passing, Kristoff's character on the soap opera died of a stroke in his sleep.

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of daytime American television. It was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell and first aired in 1973. The soap is set in the fictional city of Genoa and revolves around the complex lives of Genoa's most powerful and influential families.

Here's everything to know about the character Neil Winters from The Young and the Restless

The late Kristoff St. John played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless in 1991. The actor portrayed the role for over two decades until he passed away in 2019, which was followed by his onscreen death in the same year. Neil was introduced as an executive trainee at Jabot Cosmetics and got involved in a complicated love triangle between sisters Drucilla and Olivia.

Olivia was engaged to Nathan, but Drucilla wanted to pursue Nathan, and Neil wanted to pursue Olivia. Dru and Neil allied to make their moves and break the couple; however, they fell for each other and pursued a relationship. The couple married in 1993; Neil's half-brother, Malcolm, was born the following year.

Neil's relationship with his half-brother Malcolm was rocky, and the two often got into conflicts. The most table-turning storyline involved the paternity of Neil and Drucilla's first child, Lily Winters. The big secret was revealed in 2006, that Malcolm was the biological father of Lilly and not Neil.

Dru and Neil's relationship also faced several turbulences, to the point that the couple separated in 1998. After their separation, Neil got involved with Victoria Newman, who was pregnant with Cole Howard. The two got engaged as Neil decided to raise the child. However, the child was presumed dead, but Cole Howard actually abducted the child, and the two eventually broke off their engagement.

Later on, in The Young and the Restless, Niel got involved with Olivia, Dru's sister, and he also nearly got involved with Malcolm's fiancée, Alex Perez. He became an alcoholic; however, after the death of Ryan McNeil, his best friend, he became sober. Neil also had brief relationships with Karen Taylor, Sofia Dupre, and Leslie Michaelson.

Niel and Drucilla also adopted Devon Hamilton, the biological son of Yolanda Hamilton and Tucker McCall. He also had a son with Sofia Dupre, named Moses Winters. In 2019, Niel passed away in his sleep, suffering from a massive stroke. Devon revealed the news of his death.

Here's an insight into the life of Kristoff St. John

Kristoff St. John was an American actor born in New York on July 15, 1966. He married Mia St. John from 1991 to 1995 and had two children, Paris St. John and Julian St. John. He later married Allana Nadal from 2001 to 2007 and had one daughter, Lola St. John. Kristoff passed away on February 3, 2019, due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Apart from playing Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless for 28 years, the actor was involved in other projects, such as The Bad News Bears, Get Real, The Crew, Charlie and Co., Family Matters, and more.

