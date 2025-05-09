Who is Sam Restagno? Everything to know about The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil’s husband

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil's husband is Sam Restagno, a Canadian businessman working in private equity. He is not involved in the entertainment industry but has gained public attention due to his relationship with the actress. Khalil is best known for her role as Lily Winters on the long-running daytime drama The Young and the Restless, which she has portrayed for over twenty years.

Restagno and Khalil met in 2016 and later married. Although Restagno maintains a private lifestyle and does not engage in public media appearances, his name has become more widely recognized among the show's audience. His association with the American actress has led to increased public interest, particularly from fans interested in the personal lives of well-known television actors.

Restagno and Khalil's first meeting

Restagno and Khalil met almost a decade ago at the California Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They immediately connected, and soon their romance blossomed. The actress publicly confirmed their relationship in 2018. She introduced him as a down-to-earth, business-minded man from Toronto, many miles away from the limelight of Hollywood and the daily soap operas.

This contrast appeared to be part of their chemistry. While Khalil existed in the frenetic world of daytime TV, Restagno provided a quieter, more stable presence. The Young and the Restless fans appreciated how the relationship provided her with a different type of balance and support.

Khalil relocated to Toronto in 2019 with her son from her previous marriage, Michael. As per reports, in 2020, she returned to Los Angeles, resuming her work on The Young and the Restless. Although Khalil has made sporadic comments about her relationship in public discussions, the couple has largely avoided putting their personal life in the limelight.

A joyful engagement and a growing family for The Young and the Restless actress

Khalil posted about her engagement to Restagno in April 2022. She shared the news on Instagram, which was enthusiastically received by the soap opera community, particularly those following her story on the show for years. In June 2023, she shared even happier news: she and Restagno were expecting their first child together. They welcomed a baby boy named Remy later that year.

The Young and the Restless actress, already a proud mother to her son Michael from a previous relationship, entered this new phase graciously. Colleagues, Fellow Young, and other cast members from the daytime soap opera congratulated her and offered support on social media.

A dream wedding in Italy

The couple cemented their love with a beautiful wedding in Puglia, Italy, in 2024. The wedding was held at Masseria Grieco, a picturesque location perfect for their classy and simple taste. Guests included some of Khalil's co-stars on The Young and the Restless, such as Bryton James and Jason Thompson.

Filmed by wedding photographer Daniele Vertelli, the celebration highlighted the nearly decade-long bond the couple had established. Viewers of the show were thrilled to catch glimpses of the event posted online by Khalil and guests.

Quiet life, strong partnership

Married with two kids now, Christel Khalil and Sam Restagno still keep quite a low profile. The actress is still well-known through her legendary character on The Young and the Restless. Restagno keeps a low profile, spending his time working professionally and building his family.

Although he is not connected to Hollywood or the entertainment industry, his consistent presence in Khalil's life has gained him a silent respect from the soap opera fans. Their love story, founded on mutual support, common values, and true affection, is a welcome tale of love outside the limelight.

