Is Mishael Morgan returning to The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Amanda Sinclair will appear again on The Young and the Restless, as revealed by Amanda actor Mishael Morgan. In an interview with TV Insider, Mishael said that the attorney will likely return to represent someone. She also hinted that her character may be connected to the controversial Aristotle Dumas in the soap. The episode showcasing Amanda's return is likely to hit the screens on May 16, 2025.

Amanda Sinclair was previously seen on The Young and the Restless between September 2019 and March 2024. Karla Mosley briefly replaced Mishael in 2021, after a medical issue forced the latter to leave the show. During her previous appearance in Genoa City, Amanda was romantically linked to various people, including Devon Hamilton, Nate Hastings, and Billy Abbott.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues its storyline revolving around the escalating rivalry between the Newmans and the Abbotts, while the mysterious Dumas lurks in the background. The long-running American daily soap is available on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The Young and the Restless: More about Mishael's Amanda

Mishael Morgan, who played Hilary Curtis on The Young and the Restless between 2013 and 2019, introduced the character's twin, Amanda Sinclair, in 2019. Attorney Amanda was appointed by Chance Chancellor to challenge his grandmother, Katherine's, will.

However, Amanda stayed back in town after the case was solved. She interacted with other characters in the soap such as Phyllis Summers, Mariah Copeland, Lily Winters and Elena Dawson. After solving her birth-related mysteries, Amanda decided to settle into a romance with Devon.

However, Devon cheated on her with Abby Newman. Unfortunately, she, along with Chance, walked into an intimate encounter between her lover and Abby, leading to their split. This was one of the main reasons for her to leave Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless: Amanda's likely future arc

As Mishael hinted in her interview with TV Insider, Amanda will be representing a mysterious but powerful person as their attorney. With the power play going on in the storyline, the only mysterious person could be Aristotle Dumas. If Amanda is working as his attorney, she will be arriving in town to settle various legal matters for the obscure businessman.

This may explain why Dumas's company seemed to look up the Winters, as Victor told Lily. Moreover, Amanda may be behind Dumas, eager to make a deal with Billy Abbott. Whether Amanda is guiding the business moves of the covert Dumas remains to be seen.

However, come May 16, 2025, when Amanda comes to town, she will likely meet all her old contacts. Billy may be shocked to find her at his board meeting with his tycoon financier. While they share a friendship, he will be taken aback to find her with the mysterious Dumas.

Amanda may also meet Lily and Devon. While Lily may realize the gravity of Victor's warnings, Devon may feel uncomfortable around Amanda. He will be reminded of his infidelity while being in a relationship with her. Moreover, Devon is now married to the woman he cheated with at the time. Abby will also find her return awkward. Whether that brings any strain to her marriage remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Amanda will likely visit or meet Phyllis, her friend from the past. She may learn about the current turmoil in Phyllis's life and recognize that her friend is at breaking point. She may feel tempted to step in and help Phyllis out of her present mental state.

While Amanda's forthcoming story arc is so far a mystery, Mishael Morgan's return to The Young and the Restless is worth waiting for. Stay tuned to catch the storyline that brings the feisty character back into the soap.

