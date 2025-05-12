After watching The Young and the Restless preview, I’m bracing myself for Mariah’s heartbreaking confession

After watching the new promo for The Young and the Restless, my head's still reeling from what I've seen. My gut fell when Mariah and Tessa first showed up on that park set, both in tears and devastated.

It's been a while now since something has not been quite right with Mariah after she returned from her vacation. The guilt in her eyes, the iciness between Mariah and Tessa, and now this weeping scene appear to be the moment of turning.

When Mariah said, "It's not you who needs forgiveness," I felt a chill. I already knew then that whatever she's been keeping secret would come out and hurt.

To her credit, Tessa has been working so hard. She's been blaming herself, believing perhaps her willingness to let Ian in, or the tension overall that pervades their lives, is why emptiness was there.

But to see her beg for counseling, attempting to salvage their marriage, as Mariah herself stands before her, tears streaming down her face, shattered me. It's so obvious that Mariah's got some heavy baggage, something that she's been too afraid to voice.

And now it seems like she's about to confess a blunder that will alter everything. As a die-hard fan of "Teriah," I'm terrified. This isn't shaping up to be a speed bump. This is shaping up to be the beginning of a storm. And I don't know if their love will endure it on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

Mariah could have cheated, and someone else knows her secret on The Young and the Restless

It's no use denying it now: Mariah is keeping a huge secret. The way she has been behaving since she returned home reeks of guilt. I don't want to mention this, but the most glaringly apparent possibility is that she cheated.

Perhaps it was a night stand while she was in town on business one day, a slip, too much to drink, and before she knew what was happening, she'd done something that can't be undone. The thought alone makes me ill, considering how far Tessa and she have come to achieve what they have.

More worrisome, however, is the threat that someone else already knows. There are rumors that Mariah could've met up with some old flame, such as Lindsay, or even a new one off-camera in The Young and the Restless. Whether emotional or physical, if Mariah crossed a line, she certainly feels she betrayed not only her wife, but their family.

I'm not ready to say goodbye to "Teriah" yet on The Young and the Restless

I remind myself over and over again that this is not necessarily the end, but my hope is dwindling. Watching Mariah implode in front of Tessa's eyes, and knowing she's going to confess, is cruel.

They have fought through so much together as a couple, surrogacy complications, long stretches apart, career changes, and now parenthood. It kills me to think that it would all come crashing down over one mistake.

But deep inside me, I still want to believe in them. If this confession breaks them for a moment, maybe it also provides them with an opportunity to begin anew, to recall why they fell in love in the first place.

I hope that when the truth comes out at last, Tessa will be able to find it within herself to understand the complete picture. Love cannot erase betrayal, but maybe it can mend it.

For now, I'm holding my breath, dreading the moment Mariah speaks the words she's been choking back. Because when she does, everything is going to change on The Young and the Restless, and I'm not sure any of us are ready for it.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

