As a longtime The Young and the Restless viewer, I knew Mariah would stir drama — but not like this

Mariah Copeland of The Young and the Restless was portrayed as a complex character since her introduction to the storyline in 2014. Portrayed by Camryn Grimes, Sharon's unknown daughter and Cassie's twin, Mariah has had a tumultuous past, starting from being kidnapped at birth, to being part of Ian Ward's questionable cult.

Since The Young and the Restless storyline presented Mariah as one of its most puzzling and enigmatic characters, I wanted to follow her story arc, expecting interesting twists and turns. Her coming out, followed by her marriage to Tessa Porter, was one such interesting take.

However, she and her spouse have been leading a quiet life with their daughter Aria for a long time, both playing supportive roles in the lives of their loved ones. It was high time that they got mixed up in some high-octane drama on The Young and the Restless. However, Mariah's upcoming drama may be more bewildering than I expected.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

The Young and the Restless: What happened on Mariah's recent arc?

As fans may already know, Mariah Copeland played the strong spouse in her marriage recently when Ian Ward targeted Tessa. The cult-leader-turned-criminal revisited Genoa City in an attempt to get to her. He collaborated with another criminal, Jordan Howard, who wanted to get her ward, Claire, back.

Unable to reach Mariah, Ian manipulated her wife into trusting him. As he drugged Tessa and was planning on kidnapping, Mariah arrived at the spot to shoo the criminal away. At the same time, she managed to locate Sharon, who was escaping her hostage situation.

Then, a disturbed Tessa took off with Aria after an altercation with her. Although Tessa returned repentant and the duo had a tearful reunion, Mariah had some difficult times with her mother's psychological disturbance and her own spouse being a target for a criminal.

As such, her disturbed state of mind gave way to weakness when she went on a work trip recently. Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, found Mariah hugging her mother, who returned from her trip to London. When Sharon asked her if anything was wrong, the daughter confessed to being part of a terrible act.

Despite Sharon's assurance, she did not divulge the exact story on Friday's episode. All she was ready to say was that the recent events had taken a toll on her mental health, forcing her to drink up. It took her to a depressing space where she could not find the mental strength to fight.

She also emphasized that her wife could not know about this horrible action. She insisted that if she did not utter it, she could pretend it didn't happen. A broken Mariah was not ready to say anything more about her experience, leaving The Young and the Restless fans wondering what could be considered so wrong in the soap.

The Young and the Restless: A few guesses at Mariah's terrible action

Mariah's demeanor was that of an agonizing, confused, and damaged soul. Since she didn't want to divulge the secret to either her mother or her spouse, the two closest people in her life, it is likely to be something phenomenal.

There are a few possibilities for Mariah's horrible experience. For one, she may have met the very much alive Ian Ward, whom she, along with the other residents, believed dead. Finding her mentor-turned-antagonist before her, she may have retaliated with violence. If that left the criminal dead, she may feel like a murderer.

The other possibility could be that, in her drunken stupor, Mariah met someone and got intimate. She would have cheated on Tessa in such a situation. To add to that, if she finds herself pregnant after the encounter, it guarantees a painful breakdown of her marriage.

Whatever Mariah's disclosure may be, it is worth the wait for fans like me. However, it may add another twist to her already complicated life on The Young and the Restless.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the upcoming drama in Mariah's life on The Young and the Restless.

