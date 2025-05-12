How can Amanda Sinclair's return affect Abby and Devon's relationship on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know 

Amanda Sinclair's return to The Young and the Restless, sooner rather than later, could be disastrous for Devon and Abby's marriage. Amanda's return, beginning on the episode set to be aired on May 16, promises emotional drama, unresolved history, and perhaps even a secret that will destroy their marriage.

Amanda and Devon shared an on-again, off-again love affair that ended in a traumatic manner when Devon cheated on her with Abby, his present wife. Amanda's calculated effort to run into Abby again implies that she hasn't forgotten the betrayal.

More fuel is added to the fire by Amanda's new secret client, who may have her tangled with some of Genoa City's citizens again. There are already rumors about whether or not Amanda and Devon will be returning to old habits, with some sources gossiping about temptation, or perhaps a one-night affair.

To the equation, Amanda could be keeping a large secret, one that is likely a child Devon never even knew he had. Whether or not Amanda comes to cause harm or just to revisit old business, her arrival is enough to disrupt Abby and Devon's balance on The Young and the Restless.

Amanda's homecoming would tear open old wounds on The Young and the Restless

Amanda's return not only brings with it emotional baggage but also a maelstrom of theories that might turn the whole plot upside down. Fans are guessing that she might not return alone on The Young and the Restless.

One of the most explosive theories is that Amanda got pregnant with a child after she broke up with Devon and hid it. If this is the case, then it would mean that Devon has another biological child he has no idea about, one that Amanda can now divulge.

The ramifications of this on Devon and Abby's marriage would be enormous, especially considering Abby's whole family life could be destroyed in a second. Aside from the child hypothesis, Amanda could also be connected to her new enigmatic client in ways that trace back through Devon or Abby, launching a whole new conflict arena.

Some believe that Amanda is applying her professional legal authority to raise hackles professionally, while others believe she is re-examining carryover romantic sparks. And then there's the potential for a one-night stand with Amanda and Devon, a burst of passion that might detonate his already volatile marriage.

Now that Melissa Ordway is off contract, Abby's fewer minutes on-screen only add to the probability that the writers are setting the stage for a drastic change in Devon's life. Amanda's return, driven by revenge, unrequited love, or a life-changing secret, sets the stage for serious repercussions.

The history between Abby and Devon on The Young and the Restless

Devon and Amanda's relationship changed over time since her arrival in Genoa City and learning that she was Hilary Hamilton's twin sister. As Amanda discovered her connection to Hilary and learned things about her abandonment, Devon became one of her closest confidants.

Their friendship strengthened after Amanda ended things with Nate Hastings, and Devon's relationship with Elena Dawson came to an end due to infidelity. Amanda and Devon finally entered a committed relationship and had each other's backs through milestone emotional moments.

Their relationship, however, ended in 2023 after Amanda discovered Devon had been unfaithful and had an affair with Abby Newman. That adultery ended their romance, and Amanda departed Genoa City.

Since then, Devon and Abby have been together and even married, although most of their marriage has been offstage. Now that Amanda has returned and set to collide with both of them, her history with Devon will certainly be part of what happens next on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

