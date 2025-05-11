Who is Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored 

The Young and the Restless introduced the character of Amanda Sinclair in 2019, played by actress Mishael Morgan. Amanda first appeared as a lawyer hired by Chance Chancellor to challenge the will of his mother, Katherine Chancellor. Later, it was also revealed that Amanda is Hilary Curtis' twin sister. In an interview with TV Insider on May 8, 2025, Morgan confirmed that her character, Amanda Sinclair, will return to Genoa City.

Ad

The daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime television series in the history of America. The soap opera is set in a fictional city called Genoa, and the plot revolves around the complex lives of the major families of the city.

Here's everything to know about Amanda Sinclair from The Young and the Restless

Ad

Trending

Amanda Sinclair first appeared on the soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2019. She came to Genoa to represent Chance as he challenged Katherine's will. However, upon her arrival, Devon Hamilton was shocked to see an uncanny resemblance between Amanda and his deceased wife, Hilary Curtis.

After digging into her past, he found out that Amanda and Hilary were twin sisters. Later, she was hired by Nate Hastings when he was caught with Victor's fake death drama. She helped him retain his medical license and presented him in front of the medical board. Amanda, the lawyer, also helped other members of Genoa City, like Devon Hamilton, Billy Abbott, Lily Winters, and a few more.

Ad

During her time in Genoa, she also got romantically involved with a few men, most notably with Nate Hastings and Devon Hamilton. Initially, Nate and Amanda became close after she handled his case at the medical board. Later, their friendship turned into romance, and the two became a popular couple in GC. However, their relationship ended after Amanda found out about Nate's one-night stand with Elena Dason.

Later on The Young and the Restless, she was involved with Devon Hamilton, which led to a lot of chaos, keeping in mind that he was also married to Hilary, Amanda's twin sister. The two faced a lot of obstacles in their relationship but chose to stick together and make it work. However, Amanda was heartbroken when she learnt about Devon's affair with Abby Newman and left Genoa, marking her departure from the soap opera.

Ad

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with TV Insider, the actress confirmed that she will return to Genoa. The actress will reprise the character in the episode that is expected to air on May 16, 2025.

Here's a glance into the life of Mishael Morgan, the actress behind the character

Ad

Mishael Morgan is a Trinidadian-Canadian actress born on July 15, 1986, in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. When she was five years old, her family immigrated to Toronto, Canada.

The actress got fascinated by acting at a young age when she was in her school play, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The actress graduated from York University with a degree in Political Science, and she was also selected for an LLB Program at the University of Ottawa.

Ad

However, she chose her passion for acting and has starred in several projects other than The Young and the Restless, like Family Biz, Supernatural, The Best Years, Beauty & The Beast, Republic of Doyle, and many more.

Viewers can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More