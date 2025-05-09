What role does Sean Dominic play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored 

The Spanish-American actor Sean Dominic plays Nate Hastings Jr. on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was initially introduced by Christopher Pope in 1995. Over the years, several actors have portrayed Nate Hastings Jr. on The Young and the Restless. Sean Dominic took on the role in 2019, succeeding Brooks Darnell.

Ad

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas. It was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell and first aired in 1973. The soap is set in a fictional city called Genoa and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families.

Here's everything to know about Sean Dominic's character, Nate Hastings Jr., on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Trending

Dr. Nathan Oliver Hastings Jr. is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, introduced in 1995. Nate is the son of Nathan Hastings and Olivia Winters. However, he was adopted by Malcolm Winters after Olivia and Malcolm got married. Olivia left Nathan, as she had found out that Nathan had cheated on her with a woman who was HIV positive, thus endangering the life of Olivia and their unborn child.

Ad

Nate has been a recurring character, the soap opera, playing a central figure whenever he is back in Genoa City. The character was originally shown as a physician in 2011. He first grew close to Abby Newman as friends, and later, their friendship bloomed into a romantic relationship. However, their relationship did not work out when Nate decided to open a clinic with Elena Dawson.

As he was developing and focusing on the clinic, with Elena, long nights for work brought them closer, and made them one of the most memorable couples of the soap opera. Their relationship was filled with joy, but they also faced several challenges. The couple grew together, business-wise. However, things turned turbulent when Nate started his position at Newman Enterprises and grew closer to Audra Charles.

Ad

While committed to Elena, he was emotionally involved with Audra and kissed her. Upon learning this, Elena was devastated and heartbroken. The two who were already growing apart called an end to their relationship.

In the current story arc of the long-standing character Nate Hastings, he is facing some challenging times in his personal life. He is romantically involved with Audra, who was previously involved in a relationship with Holden. However, she concealed her past with Holden to hold on to Nate.

Ad

Here's an insight into the life of Sean Dominic, from The Young and the Restless

Ad

Sean Dominic Martin is a Spanish-American television actor, born on August 18, 1978, in Madrid, Spain. He was raised by his single mother, a part of the US Air Force. The actor is best known for playing Jabari Johnson on the American mystery series, Greenleaf.

Apart from playing the character of Nate Hatings Jr. on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the actor has been a part of other projects like According to Him + Her, Situationships, and Makeup x Breakup.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More