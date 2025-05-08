“Audra thinks she is the female Victor” – The Young and the Restless fans say her arrogance is setting her up for failure

Audra Charles has been causing ripples in Genoa City, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. On The Young and the Restless, she negotiates deals, switches loyalties, and acts as if she's making the rules. But some viewers are questioning whether she believes she's in Victor Newman's league.

Her new attitude has raised some eyebrows. She's acting like she's got control over people and power dynamics that have been in motion for years on The Young and the Restless.

“Audra thinks she is the female Victor," wrote a viewer of The Young and the Restless.

One Facebook post calling her out for thinking she is a "female Victor" summed up the emotions of the fans. It set off a wave of replies that also called her out for the same.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & the Restless Official)

Many fans think that Audra uses people to climb the ladder, and that she has already used several men, though it always backfires.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & The Restless Official)

The comment section also gave space to people who are just tired of Audra's character as a whole. Some wrote that they cannot bear to see her, and others even mute the scenes in which she appears. Some others predicted that she'd be banished from town soon.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless Official)

The Young and the Restless fans also did not forget the previous time she tried to work with Victor. They showed that she gained nothing and still returned to him anyway. And now that Victor is seemingly playing the puppet master again, most people believe she's being set up to fail.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & the Restless Official)

Recent developments involving Audra on The Young and the Restless

In the first week of May 2025, on The Young and the Restless, Audra Charles's story has reached a boiling point as she attempts to establish her cosmetics company, Vibrante. She has turned to Victor Newman for funding, who is ready to finance her on the condition that she succeeds in discrediting Kyle Abbott's role.

This leaves Audra in a compromising position, balancing her business ambition with Victor's requirement. Audra's method is to take advantage of Kyle's vulnerabilities, more specifically, his connection with Claire Newman.

By creating doubt and mistrust between them, she aims to destabilize their relationship. However, this is not going to be easy. Nate Hastings already doubts Audra's actions regarding Victor, suspecting defects in her methods that could lead to harm in their relationship.

As Audra navigates through these challenges, the long-term sustainability of her ambition is by no means assured.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

