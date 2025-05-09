“LILY AND DAMIAN ARE GROSS!” — The Young and the Restless fans bash the pairing and call for a breakup

The Young and the Restless is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The series first aired in 1973 and has been on the air ever since. Set in the fictional city of Genoa, the soap opera revolves around the complex and dynamic lives of some of its most powerful and affluent families, such as the Abbotts, the Newmans, the Winters, and others.

Over the years, The Young and the Restless has delivered some of the most iconic love stories, as well as some of the most complicated ones. In recent storylines, however, fans have voiced their growing dislike for the relationship between Lily and Damian.

A fan named Mary Lauer started a discussion on Facebook with a blunt post made on May 5, 2025, stating:

The original post by the fan

The post quickly gained traction among fans of The Young and the Restless. Many agreed and shared their views on their relationship, with some expressing that Lily is too good for him and can do better.

Comments by fans on the post

Meanwhile, some defended the couple, insisting that they might end up together and they have seen far worse than that.

Comments by fans on the post

Here's everything to know about the couple Lily and Damian from The Young and the Restless

Damian Kane, who recently came to Genoa City, ran into Lily Winters at a restaurant. He was quickly fascinated by her and wanted to pursue her. On the other hand, upon Damian's arrival, Lily strikes a deal with Victor Newman that she would get him insider information on Damian Knae.

They later found out that Damian worked for Aristotle Dumas, a cryptic character whose real identity hasn't been revealed on the soap opera yet. Lily's brother Devon believes that Damian is using her for ulterior motives and may actually not be interested in her. Anyhow, after Lily and Damian started spending time together, the two grew close to each other and started a complex relationship.

In the recent scenario of The Young and the Restless, Lily has offered Damian a position at her company. Lily, who is a dedicated businesswoman, asked Damian to arrange a meeting between her and Damian's cryptic boss, Aristotle Dumas.

However, Damian demanded to know the real reason why she wanted to meet him. He reminded her of the warning that Victor Newman gave him concerning his ties with Aristotle Dumas. Lily also offered Damian a role at Winters, to which he hasn't responded yet.

Cast behind the characters

Lily Winters: Christel Khalil

The character of Lily Winters was introduced on the soap opera in 1996 by actress Vanessa Carson. Christel Khalil stepped into the role of Lily in 2002 and has been portraying the character ever since. She has starred in over 1500+ episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Damian Kane: Germaine Rivers

The character of Damian Kane was introduced in 2025 by actor Germaine Rivers.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

