What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 12, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on May 12, 2025, Phyllis Summers is at the heart of the drama, making a bold move that could change the balance of power in Genoa City.

In a surprising twist, Phyllis approaches Victor Newman with a secret deal that could shock Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra. Driven by revenge, Phyllis’s actions could have big consequences for both their personal and professional lives.

Previously on The Young and the Restless, after being pushed out of Abbott Communications, Phyllis continued to plot against Billy and Sally. At the same time, Victor and Billy’s relationship becomes tense over control of Chancellor-Winters. Phyllis hints at having important information and plans to use it to make a deal with Victor, hoping to take control of the situation for herself.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on May 12, 2025

Phyllis targets Billy and Sally with a devious plan

Phyllis has been holding onto a grudge ever since Billy kicked her out of Abbott Communications and gave her job to Sally. While Billy brushed off Phyllis' angry comments, Sally could tell there was more to it. Now, Phyllis wants revenge on both of them and thinks teaming up with Victor could be the perfect way to get back at them.

Phyllis plans to meet Victor at the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless to make a deal. She claims to have important information that could help him against Billy and Aristotle Dumas.

However, Phyllis isn’t giving this information for free as she wants something in return. It’s likely that she’s hoping for a key position at Newman Enterprises, which would not only help her but also give her son Daniel a better future.

Victor weighs the risks of working with Phyllis

Victor is not someone who makes quick decisions, especially when it comes to someone as unpredictable as Phyllis. They’ve had their differences in the past, but now Phyllis says they have a common enemy in Billy. Her offer might seem tempting, especially if it helps Victor protect Chancellor-Winters from threats inside the company.

However, Victor will be careful. He knows that Phyllis only looks out for herself, and trusting her could end up causing more problems. Still, if the information she’s offering is valuable enough, he might consider making a deal, but only on his terms. Monday’s episode will show how far Victor is willing to go to keep control and whether he sees Phyllis as an ally or a risk.

Sally and Billy brace for fallout

Sally on The Young and the Restless is still feeling uneasy after her last run-in with Phyllis. She knows the danger isn’t over, especially with Phyllis hinting at getting revenge. When Sally finds out that Phyllis might be working with Victor, her worry will grow even more. Billy, who has been confident so far, may start to take the threat more seriously once everything begins to make sense.

As Billy and Sally keep working together, they might have to protect themselves from whatever Phyllis is planning. It’s unclear if they can stay ahead of the trouble she’s causing, but one thing is certain: Phyllis is playing a dangerous game, and the fallout could hurt everyone involved.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More