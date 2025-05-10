“Is Billy Victor’s son?” — The Young and the Restless fans revisit Jill and Victor’s complicated past and the possible outcome of it

The daytime soap The Young and the Restless has its share of far-fetched plotlines and convoluted relationships. Most fans know that Billy Abbott is the biological son of Jill Foster and John Abbott. But some also recall that Jill had a brief romantic tryst with Victor Newman years ago—long before today's storylines even began.

That small bit of history, combined with the ongoing bitterness between Billy and Victor, has reignited an old question. The theory itself is not new, but recent developments have sparked a new round of reactions. With Billy and Victor constantly at odds, fans are starting to question if there might be more behind their animosity than just family pride and business rivalry.

A recent Facebook post from The Young and the Restless viewer has brought about a flurry of discussion in the comment streams. The post caused a significant stir, prompting many longtime fans to revisit past plotlines and wonder if Billy could be Victor's son.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & The Restless Official)

One group of commenters pointed to soap history, reminding others that The Young and the Restless once had a parallel storyline involving Cole and Victoria.

At the time, it was speculated that Cole might be Victor's son, which caused all kinds of drama between the two when they were going out. Some netizens used this as an argument that the writers likely wouldn't go back down that road.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & The Restless Official)

Others rejected the idea solely based on how such a twist would change the dynamics between various characters on the show. For example, it would make Victoria and Billy, who have had kids, look disgusting.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & The Restless Official)

A few fans still kept the possibility open, referencing the nature of soaps and how surprise paternity reveals are not new.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Young & The Restless Official)

Recent developments on The Young and the Restless

Most recently, The Young and the Restless has focused on a power struggle involving Chancellor-Winters, Newman Media, and the new rival, Aristotle Dumas. Victor has been at the center of it, applying pressure on Billy professionally.

Things escalated as Billy tried to protect his new company, while Victor continued to hammer him with every tool at his disposal, including possible hit pieces through Newman Media.

Adam and Chelsea have clashed with Victor over his influence and what it does to their career choices, especially with Adam battling mudslinging Billy in the press. Chelsea, however, is concerned about the real motives behind the attack, whether it is personal or professional.

Victor recently confronted Billy, warning him to leave Dumas, implying that defying boundaries with Dumas would cause more problems.

Meanwhile, on another front, Damian's role at Chancellor-Winters is becoming an issue, with Lily suggesting that he might be employed as a mole to discover Dumas' interest in the company. Nate and Devon are not so sure of this plan, questioning whether it is worth the risk for so little gain.

Amid all of this, Billy and Victor are trapped in a wordless feud. That alone might be the reason some are looking back at older storylines and digging up questions like paternity, ones which, if true, would be more scandalous than any business deal ever would be.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

