“Let Newmans and Abbotts join forces” — The Young and the Restless fans grow tired of Victor’s feud and call for unity

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on May 8, 2025, Victor Newman gave a strong warning to Billy Abbott about Aristotle Dumas, further fueling the Abbott-Newman rivalry. Victor warned Billy to stay away from Dumas, saying that it could be a problem if he continued to work with Dumas. Billy dismissed Victor's concerns and immediately pushed for a meeting with Dumas.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the Abbott-Newman feud. Viewers slammed the storyline and called for a union of the Abbotts and the Newmans.

One fan, going by the name Susan Sullivan, commented on Facebook, asking the Abbotts and the Newmans to join forces. Susan stated:

"Yes, I have said the same before, let the Newmans and the Abbotts join forces against someone else for a change."

A post made by a fan, saying that the Newmans and the Abbotts should join forces (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Susan responded to a post made by Sheryl Stapp. Sheryl posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on May 8, 2025, saying that the two powerful families should join forces. Susan wrote:

"I'm sorry but I am so over this Victor vs Abbott storyline. I really wish they would come up with a storyline where Newmans and Abbotts must join forces to fight some crime and give us what we crave. This corporate espionage is making me want to stop watching. And for the love of God let Lilly and Damion just get it on!"

A Facebook post about the Abbott-Newman feud (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about the Abbott-Newman rivalry. While a netizen talked about being sick of the current storyline, another fan said that she stopped watching the show because of the same storylines over and over again.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the Abbotts and the Newmans, and the show's storyline. One viewer talked about being sick of Victor for further igniting the Abbott-Newman feud.

On the other hand, another user slammed the storyline for being repetitive and boring.

Fans slam the show's storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Victor Newman and Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman met Billy Abbott at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Victor warned Billy about Aristotle Dumas. Victor asked Billy not to get involved with Dumas.

After teasing Billy about Sally and Phyllis, Victor got serious. He pointed out that Dumas had canceled their meeting multiple times, which was not a good sign. Victr's statements against Billy hinted at corporate espionage, which further escalated the Abbott-Newman feud.

Victor warned Billy, saying that he would get into trouble if he continued working with Aristotle Dumas. However, Billy refused to pay any heed to Victor's words. He casually dismissed Victor's warning and brushed it off.

After Victor left the scene, Billy quickly called Dumas' assistant. It was revealed that Billy wanted to arrange a meeting with Dumas since he was pushing his assistant for a meeting right away.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on May 8, 2025, Nate and Devon were talking about the new business presentation when Lily arrived at the scene. Lily stated that she wanted to bring Damian to Winters.

Lily explained that if Damian joined Winters, they would be able to use him to get intel on Dumas. When Nate asked her if she wanted to use him as a spy, Lily made it clear that she wanted to protect Winters along with Damian. However, Nate refused to let her play with Damian just like that.

Meanwhile, Damian told Holden that Lily had offered him an exciting job. Holden warned Damian to be cautious about the whole situation. In the meantime, Damian called Lily and asked her to meet. He said that he wanted to talk about his decision regarding the job offer.

Later, Victor taunted Billy about firing Phyllis from the company. Billy responded to him and called out Victor for being obsessed with tearing him down. When Victor returned to Newman Media, Adam said that he intended to hatch a new plan about how to handle Billy and Dumas.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

