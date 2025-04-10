What role did Victoria Rowell play in The Young and the Restless? Everything to know

Victoria Rowell is best known for her portrayal of Drucilla Winters on the long-running CBS soap The Young and the Restless. The actress debuted on the show in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Ad

Rowell's character, Drucilla, is the daughter of Lillie Belle and Walter Barber. She has an older sister, Olivia Winters. Drucilla is often described as a troubled teenager who frequently finds herself in complicated situations.

She was introduced as illiterate but learned to read from private detective Nathan Hastings. Through her hard work, she gained confidence and became a successful model.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless: Know more about Drucilla Winters

Drucilla Winters's storylines were mostly filled with drama, romance, and family tension. One of the most memorable parts of her story was her relationship with Neil Winters.

Drucilla became close to Neil's brother, Malcolm Winters, who has a crush on her. The two ended up having s*x and later found out that she was pregnant. Drucilla and Malcolm opted not to uncover the truth about the baby and keep their affair a secret.

Ad

After the birth of her daughter, Lily Winters, Drucilla and Neil's marriage collapsed. The mother and daughter moved to Europe, where Drucilla continues to be a model.

Ad

Dru and Lily move to Europe, where Dru continues her modeling career. They returned to Genoa City and ended up helping Neil with his drinking problem. Neil and Drucilla fell back in love and got remarried in 2003.

But their happy married life was put to the test once again after Neil learned the truth about Lily's paternity. He was hurt by Drucilla's betrayal, which pushed him to have a fling with Carmen Mesta.

Ad

Drucilla attacked Carmen at the Newman Enterprises office. Later, she ended up dead behind the club. Drucilla became the primary suspect due to their altercation earlier. However, it was later revealed that the murderer was Jana Hawkes.

Ad

Following the incident, Sharon asked Drucilla to be her maid of honor. However, when Phyllis threatened to expose Sharon's affair with Brad, she stepped into action. Drucilla and Sharon fell off the cliff and into the shallow waters.

Eventually, Sharon was rescued, but Drucilla was never found. She was presumed dead ever since.

More about Victoria Rowell on The Young and the Restless

Victoria Rowell was born on May 10, 1959, in Portland, Maine. Growing up, Rowell knew very little about her father. Meanwhile, her mother, Dorothy Rowell, reportedly suffered from schizophrenia. Due to their situation at home, Rowell, along with her two sisters, Sheree and Lori, were surrendered to child services.

Ad

Rowell's performance as Drucilla on The Young and the Restless landed her three Daytime Emmy Awards nominations and won 11 NAACP Image Awards.

Ad

Rowell also appeared in several movies, including The Distinguished Gentleman, Dumb and Dumber, Full Eclipse, Barb Wire, Eve's Bayou, Motives, and A Perfect Fit.

Acting isn't the only thing Rowell can do. The Young and the Restless alum directed and produced some projects, including The Rich and the Ruthless, Jacqueline and Jilly, Everything Is Fine, Rich Christmas, Stranger Next Door, Montross: Blood Rules, and Blackjack Christmas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More