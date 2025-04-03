"Don't see her anymore" - The Young and the Restless fans are worried as Abby's absence is becoming too obvious to ignore

Abby Newman, portrayed by Melissa Ordway, has been a significant character in the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless. She was introduced to the show as Ashley Abbott and Victor Newman's daughter. Throughout her tenure on the show, Abby transformed into an independent businesswoman.

Abby Newman was conceived in 2000 when Ashley inseminated herself to mother Victor Newman's child without his knowledge. She was initially raised as Abby Carlton and learned about her birth later as the show progressed. Despite being a social rebel in her earlier days, Abby matured into a wise businesswoman.

Abby's relationship with Devon had been a significant aspect of her character. In July 2024, Devon asked Abby to marry him. She accepted his proposal, but their marriage ended eventually. Previously, in her storyline, she clashed with her parents and tried to sue Victor to get a larger share of Newman Enterprises.

Over the years, her character evolved as she assumed a more significant role in the family business. She started working at Jabot Cosmetics and later launched her own restaurant, Society. Her romantic entanglement with Chance Chancellor contributed to driving her narrative forward, but their relationship ended when she got her heart broken.

While addressing Abby Newman's reduced screen time on the show, fans started speculating about the character's status on the soap opera. According to a report published by Soap Opera Digest on November 13, 2024, Melissa Ordway answered some questions on Instagram, revealing that she was no longer in contract for The Young and the Restless.

With the current ongoings in the show's storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Abby's absence from the screen. A fan named Linda Dixon Springston posted on Facebook, asking what happened to Abby's character, as she cannot be seen anymore. Linda stated:

"Whatever happened to Abby, don't see her anymore."

A post made by a fan, saying that she does not see Abby anymore (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

While answering the question posted by Linda, one user named Dru Sefton pointed out the reason for Abby's reduced screen time, saying that Abby only appears part-time on the show. Dru mentioned:

"She's now on contract, meaning she only appears part-time. That's also why she was allowed to cut her hair, she said on social media."

One user pointed out the reason to explain Abby's reduced screen time (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented below the post, sharing similar sentiments about Abby's absence from the show. While a netizen mentioned that the actress playing Abby was taken off contract, another viewer wrote that she is on recurring status like Ashley. Others discussed the possible reasons why the actress left the show.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Fans started speculating about Abby's reduced screen time. They voiced their opinions and tried to figure out why viewers could not see the characters on the show anymore. While a viewer commented about hearing that the actress was fired, another fan said that her contract was not renewed, but she might appear occasionally.

Fans speculate what could happen to Abby's character on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis met Billy at Society and told him that she had grown even more suspicious as she could not find anything about Aristotle. Since Aristotle could stay off the grid, he succeeded in hiding his secrets. However, Billy did not seem ready to back out.

Lily asked for more details when she overheard Billy and Phyllis' conversation. She became very concerned when she secretly listened to their conversation. On the other hand, Phyllis decided to get some help in stopping Billy from making a mistake.

Meanwhile, Jack visited Billy's place on The Young and the Restless to discuss and finalize his investment in Abbott Communications. As they talked, Billy mentioned that Aristotle had offered to make up for what happened to him.

Jack became quite concerned when Billy said that Aristotle was connected to Lily. Although Billy assured Jack that Abbott Communications was his top priority, Jack remained doubtful. He finally decided to sign the papers despite being worried about Aristotle's involvement.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Nate and Damian met Holden at the jazz lounge to discuss the latest events in Genoa City. In a shocking turn of events, Damian and Nate accused Holden of spreading false information to hurt Damian's reputation. However, Holden defended his position, stating that he was not responsible.

In an attempt to uncover the truth, Lily confronted Damian and asked for details about his connection to Aristotle. She refused to let the issue slide, convinced that Damian was hiding something important. However, Damian was hesitant to talk about Aristotle's plans. On the other hand, Lily refused to give up until she had all the answers.

With dramatic events unraveling in Genoa City, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

